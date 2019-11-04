Best Bikepacking Bikes: Tackle Rugged Terrain and Steep Climbs

Tips

It’s possible to change the saddle on your bike to one that can accommodate your luggage. You can also include aftermarket back and front luggage racks for your backpacking gear.

You should always carry lubricating oil for your gears and chain system. If the chain is not well-lubricated, it’s more likely to slip off when going uphill or riding on wet surfaces.

Confirm that your gear is strapped securely to the bike before you ride off. You don’t want to stop to pick up your items up off the road or, even worse, discover that you lost them somewhere along the ride.

For your off-road rides, get a high-quality backpacking bag that can hold most of your gear and last for long periods without tearing.

Do not leave home without basic first aid supplies. You are bound to get cuts, scratches, and other injuries on your trip.

FAQs

Q: Can I carry a tent on a bike?

A: You certainly can if you have a small tent that can fold into a small profile in its carry bag. However, carrying a tent may mean that you have to sacrifice carrying other gear like survival tools, clothes, drinks, or food items.

Q: Can I store some luggage on the frames?

A: It’s quite common to hook a water bottle on each side of the frame. You can also strap a compact cylindrical bag on a triangular frame. Just make sure not to attach so much luggage that you can’t pedal or maintain stability.

Q: Can a sleeping bag fit on a bikepacking bike?

A: You should skip out on foam sleeping bags and switch to an inflatable air mattress if you will be sleeping outdoors. Fold it into a small profile, and throw it in the luggage rack. Also, carry a hand pump to service both the mattress and your bike tires.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike. The bike has a set of comfortable tires that cushion you from a bumpy ride, and it’s suitable for all terrains.

Consider the Dynacraft Women’s Mountain Bike for a more budget-friendly option.