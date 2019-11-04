Best Bikepacking Bikes: Tackle Rugged Terrain and Steep Climbs
Top picks for the best off-road and long-distance bikepacking adventures
- Best OverallMongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain BikeSummarySummary
An offroad mountain bike with a seven-speed index, a steel frame, and wide 26-inch wheels.ProsProsThe knobby tires maintain traction on both smooth and rugged terrain. Seat provides a comfortable, cushiony ride. Smooth mountain climbing. Easy to change gears. The disc brakes offer maximum safety.ConsConsIt comes with poor-quality bearings that may rust or break easily. The disk brakes may break under pressure.
- Best ValueDynacraft Women’s Mountain BikeSummarySummary
An affordable full-suspension mountain bike with a 21-speed index and 24-inch wheels.ProsProsFeatures a quick-release seat post and has a comfortable padded saddle. It offers maximum control while riding. Smooth and comfortable handlebar grips. Durable alloy construction.ConsConsGears may rattle. Only available in one size. The bike may be a bit challenging to assemble.
- Honorable MentionDiamondback Bicycles OverdriveSummarySummaryA classic mountain bike with a hardtail frame and 27.5-inch wheels that can roll over rugged terrain.ProsProsIt offers maximum control and quick handling. Great traction on rocky terrain. Lightweight enough for trail explorations. It offers a wide gear range to move through hills. Incredible stopping power.ConsConsHas poor-quality pedals. The chain may slip when changing gears on an incline. Can’t fit a larger tire size.