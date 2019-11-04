Best Mountain Bikes: Conquer Trails With Ease

These are the strongest, most durable and stylish mountain bikes to take on your off-road adventures

By Ashutosh Bhosale
Mountain biking is a sport with a rich history, and it has grown into a range of disciplines over time. As a result, mountain bikes also have undergone a lot of developments to serve every rider’s needs, from traditional cross-country biking to the recent trend of urban and street cycling. With a huge variety of types and options to choose from, it may be difficult to make a decision. Here’s our list of the most versatile and tough mountain bikes available on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Diamondback 2019 Atroz 3 Mountain Bike
    Summary
    A premium segment mountain bike with 27.5-inch wheels, available in 18- and 19-inch frame sizes.
    Pros
    The aluminum alloy frame has a 4-inch travel, which makes it remarkably comfortable. Features powerful Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear.
    Cons
    It’s pricey compared to some other brands. Also, the wide handlebars are not suitable for all riders.
  • Best Value
    Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike
    Summary
    A fat bike from renowned brand Mongoose, featuring a 17-inch frame and 26-inch wheels.
    Pros
    Strong and durable frame made of steel. The wide, all-terrain knobby tires provide excellent grip. Equipped with an adjustable threadless headset to suit riders of different heights.
    Cons
    Heavy. No front suspension. Some customers report receiving untrue wheels from the manufacturer.
  • Honorable Mention
    Schwinn Bonafide Mountain Bike
    Summary
    A great beginner mountain bike from well-known brand Schwinn, featuring a 17-inch aluminum frame and 29-inch wheels.
    Pros
    The 24-speed Shimano EZ Fire trigger-style shifters make for easy gear changes. Features a lightweight aluminum frame. The extra size and weight of the wheels provide more momentum and keep the bike rolling.
    Cons
    The front suspension does not have enough dampening. The tires cannot be pumped up with normal valve stems; only long valve stems work.

Tips

  • The frame size of a mountain bike is the distance from the center of the crank to the top of the frame at the seat tube. This handy chart shows you the right size mountain bike you need based on your height.
  • When you receive your bike, make sure you have all the parts before beginning to assemble it. After you are done, double-check every nut and bolt and make sure everything is tight to prevent any accidents.
  • Regular preventive maintenance can go a long way in keeping your bike rolling for years. Make sure to clean your bike, inspect all moving parts—especially the brakes—and lube the chain during every maintenance round.

FAQs

Q: Should I get a fat bike or a normal mountain bike?

A: This depends on the weight of the bike and the strength of the rider. Fat bikes are generally good for beginner riders due to their enhanced traction, handling, and climbing performance. An added advantage of fat bikes is that due to the fat tires, the pressure is spread over a wide area, and hence these bikes are much more useable on beaches and in the snow. However, it is important to note that a higher bike-to-rider weight ratio can make the bike difficult to handle.

Q: How do I know if a wheel I received is true or untrue?

A: Turn your bike upside down so that it rests on the saddle and the handlebars. Spin each wheel and watch them carefully. If the wheel wobbles left and/or right and is not centered, then it is not true and needs to be “trued.”

Q: Why do some mountain bikes not have a rear suspension?

A: In full suspension (front and rear suspension) mountain bikes, although the rear suspension provides a much smoother ride, it uses up some of the energy that the rider puts into pedaling the bike (pedal energy). Hardtail (no rear suspension) bikes are a lot more efficient if you use your bike for regular commuting and if your trail involves plenty of pedaling.

Final Thoughts

The Diamondback 2019 Atroz 3 Mountain Bike is the most lightweight mountain bike with great all-round performance and, hence, our top pick.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mountain Bike.

