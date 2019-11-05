Best Mountain Bike Shorts: Ride in Comfort and Style

Tips

Don’t worry about getting a pair that is larger than normal. Many come with a drawstring to tighten them to fit you more comfortably and snuggly.

To make things even more comfortable, get a larger seat with a thicker pad. Or you can find cycling underwear equipped with its own padding.

Get a pair of shorts that are form-fitting. Too much loose fabric can catch on trees and bushes, causing them to rip or tear.

Check the size chart before buying a pair of mountain bike shorts. They tend to run small, so consider a slightly larger pair to fit you comfortably.

FAQs

Q: Do all cycling shorts look ridiculous because of the padding?

A: While many feature the pad on the outside of the shorts, others include it inside the material as underwear. The look isn’t the coolest or most stylish, but you will be far more comfortable on the bike than you would without having them at all.

Q: What can I do to make biking shorts more comfortable and to reduce chafing?

A: You can wear mountain biking shorts without underwear, like a pair of swim shorts, since they have a layer that acts like underwear built into them. Also, apply anti-chafe cream for long-distance rides or more intense rides to reduce hot spots and abrasions.

Q: What’s the best way to wash a pair of mountain bike shorts?

A: Put them in the washing machine with your other bicycle gear. Some may not be machine-washable, so you should check the tag to make sure. Otherwise, you can use warm water and soap and wash them by hand.

Final Thoughts

Check out the Ally MTB Mountain Bike Shorts for a pair of light, padded, and comfortable mountain bike shorts. Or, consider the EZrun 3D Padded Mountain Bike Shorts, which are less expensive and come with thick padding and easy-to-access storage pockets.