Best Mountain Bike Shorts: Ride in Comfort and Style
Hit the trail and ride comfortably with these high-quality mountain bike shorts
- Best OverallAlly MTB Mountain Bike ShortsSummarySummary
A comfortable pair of water-repellent and padded mountain bike shorts with four-way stretch fabric for improved comfort and fit.ProsPros
They are made out of a combination of polyester, spandex, and PVC, feature removable padding for convenience and versatility, and the fabric is light and breathable.ConsCons
They may be a bit short, especially when riding. The padding may need to be adjusted slightly to sit firmly where it needs to, and the material can be scratchy.
- Best ValueEZrun 3D Padded Mountain Bike ShortsSummarySummary
These polyester and elastane mountain bike shorts are highly breathable and feature built-in Chamois for additional protection and comfort.ProsPros
They include a 3D high-density foam pad, a stretchy elastic waistband, and are loose and don’t fit snuggly or grip to your legs. They come with two zippered pockets for gear storage, one velcro pocket, and they’re lightweight.ConsCons
They might actually be too large for some riders, so you will need to consult the sizing chart. They can be loose, and possibly too short. They do not include leg grippers.
- Honorable MentionCycorld Mountain Bike Biking ShortsSummarySummary
A pair of stylish shorts developed out of cationic yarn-dyed fabrics for increased durability, functionality, and comfort.ProsPros
They feature deep pockets to carry your gear, strong YKK zippers, include reflective strips on the sides for improved visibility, and feature breathable material to keep you cool.ConsCons
The zippers can get caught at times. They don’t include padding, but you can add layers with padded underwear, and they may run small.