Best Mountain Bike Shorts: Ride in Comfort and Style

Hit the trail and ride comfortably with these high-quality mountain bike shorts

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Mountain biking is a great way to get and stay in shape. Whether you like to ride through the forest for fun or take part in races, you will need the right gear for the job. As a cyclist, one of the biggest and most troublesome things on the bike is the seat. It can be uncomfortable and over time become painful. To make the ride more enjoyable and comfortable, get a pair of padded mountain bike shorts. They make a big difference and enhance your riding experience. Here are some of the best mountain bike shorts on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Ally MTB Mountain Bike Shorts
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A comfortable pair of water-repellent and padded mountain bike shorts with four-way stretch fabric for improved comfort and fit.

    Pros
    Pros

    They are made out of a combination of polyester, spandex, and PVC, feature removable padding for convenience and versatility, and the fabric is light and breathable.

    Cons
    Cons

    They may be a bit short, especially when riding. The padding may need to be adjusted slightly to sit firmly where it needs to, and the material can be scratchy.

  • Best Value
     EZrun 3D Padded Mountain Bike Shorts
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    These polyester and elastane mountain bike shorts are highly breathable and feature built-in Chamois for additional protection and comfort.

    Pros
    Pros

    They include a 3D high-density foam pad, a stretchy elastic waistband, and are loose and don’t fit snuggly or grip to your legs. They come with two zippered pockets for gear storage, one velcro pocket, and they’re lightweight.

    Cons
    Cons

    They might actually be too large for some riders, so you will need to consult the sizing chart. They can be loose, and possibly too short. They do not include leg grippers.

  • Honorable Mention
    Cycorld Mountain Bike Biking Shorts
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A pair of stylish shorts developed out of cationic yarn-dyed fabrics for increased durability, functionality, and comfort.

    Pros
    Pros

    They feature deep pockets to carry your gear, strong YKK zippers, include reflective strips on the sides for improved visibility, and feature breathable material to keep you cool.

    Cons
    Cons

    The zippers can get caught at times. They don’t include padding, but you can add layers with padded underwear, and they may run small.

Tips

  • Don’t worry about getting a pair that is larger than normal. Many come with a drawstring to tighten them to fit you more comfortably and snuggly.
  • To make things even more comfortable, get a larger seat with a thicker pad. Or you can find cycling underwear equipped with its own padding.
  • Get a pair of shorts that are form-fitting. Too much loose fabric can catch on trees and bushes, causing them to rip or tear.
  • Check the size chart before buying a pair of mountain bike shorts. They tend to run small, so consider a slightly larger pair to fit you comfortably.

FAQs

Q: Do all cycling shorts look ridiculous because of the padding?

A: While many feature the pad on the outside of the shorts, others include it inside the material as underwear. The look isn’t the coolest or most stylish, but you will be far more comfortable on the bike than you would without having them at all. 

Q: What can I do to make biking shorts more comfortable and to reduce chafing?

A: You can wear mountain biking shorts without underwear, like a pair of swim shorts, since they have a layer that acts like underwear built into them. Also, apply anti-chafe cream for long-distance rides or more intense rides to reduce hot spots and abrasions.

Q: What’s the best way to wash a pair of mountain bike shorts?

A: Put them in the washing machine with your other bicycle gear. Some may not be machine-washable, so you should check the tag to make sure. Otherwise, you can use warm water and soap and wash them by hand.

Final Thoughts

Check out the Ally MTB Mountain Bike Shorts for a pair of light, padded, and comfortable mountain bike shorts. Or, consider the EZrun 3D Padded Mountain Bike Shorts, which are less expensive and come with thick padding and easy-to-access storage pockets.

MORE TO READ