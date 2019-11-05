Best AA Flashlights: Find Your Way in the Dark

Tips

Consider the size of the flashlight. You'll likely need one that can fit your pocket, backpack, bag, or any other storage place. However, if you want a smaller flashlight, keep in mind that you'll have to settle with less power.

If you need a flashlight for night activities or other outdoor purposes, get one that has a high beam reach. You want a flashlight that can reach further and illuminate at long distances.

Look at the number of lumens to determine the brightness of a flashlight. For brighter light, you'll have to stick with a higher number of lumens.

Depending on the purpose of the flashlight, durability is key. If you're planning to use it in rough conditions, for example, make sure that it is shatter-resistant and weather-resistant.

FAQs

Q: What is a AA flashlight?

A: It's a flashlight that uses AA batteries. They are slightly larger than commonly used ones but more powerful. A AA flashlight is not precisely a pocket-size gadget, but it's still portable and quite durable. Most users like them because they produce a very bright and clear light.

Q: What's the difference between an AA and AAA flashlight?

A: A AA flashlight has a higher capacity, which means it shines brighter and lasts longer than AAA ones. The AA battery is also widely available, which allows you to buy and put a new one in your flashlight whenever you want. The main advantage of AAA flashlights is in their compact design. They are easy to carry around and perfect for daily use.

Q: Are all AA batteries the same?

A: All AA batteries come in the same size, but they are different when it comes to capacity, voltage, and other features. They all measure 0.57 inches in diameter and 1.99 inches in length. When it comes to type, the main categories are Alkaline, NiMH, and Li-ion. The first type is non-rechargeable, while the other two types are rechargeable.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the GearLight Flashlight, a versatile device that can be used for different purposes and on a daily basis.

Another excellent option is Coast HP1 Flashlight, a powerful flashlight convenient for those who are on a tight budget.