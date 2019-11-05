Best AA Flashlights: Find Your Way in the Dark

These top AA flashlights will illuminate your way in case of an emergency

By Suzana Mijatovic
Suzana MijatovicView Suzana Mijatovic's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When the power goes out or when there's no light at all, a reliable flashlight comes in handy. Most people prefer AA flashlights over other types. They are compact, last longer, and provide brighter light. Also, AA batteries are available everywhere, so you can change the batteries whenever you want. We picked the top three AA flashlights on the market to help you find the best one for your needs. 

  • Best Overall
    GearLight Flashlight
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    If you need a flashlight for your household or emergency kit, GearLight is an excellent choice. It’s a pocket-sized device that is ultra-bright, weather-resistant, and easy to use. Meets both professional and DIY needs. 

    Pros
    Pros

    Super bright light delivers up to 1200 lumens. The wide beam has an impressive reach. The device offers five different modes. It’s compact and easily fits in pockets and bags. The aluminum body is resistant to weather and impacts. Impressive durability. One-year warranty. 

    Cons
    Cons

    The reset time is 10 seconds long and slows down usage. Automatically cycles to the next mode once turned off. Batteries are difficult to remove from their internal holder. 

  • Best Value
    Coast HP1 190 Lumen Flashlight
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    If you need more light for your daily tasks, this Coast flashlight might be the right tool for you. The device can work on three battery types. It’s easy to use, adjustable, and user-friendly. Suitable for both home and professional use. 

    Pros
    Pros

    Bright LED light for daily use. Resistant to impacts, rust, and corrosion. It offers two modes and a zoom function. Easy to use with just one hand. Compact and portable; it can fit most pockets and comes with a convenient clip. Works on one AA, NiMH, or 14500 battery. Lifetime warranty. 

    Cons
    Cons

    The light doesn't have a reflector, so the reach is not very impressive. The clip is stiff and could tear your clothes. The black coating scratches off easily. 

  • Honorable Mention
    Streamlight ProTac Flashlight
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A handy flashlight with impressive run time. Perfect for those who need a reliable device for working in a rough environment. This Streamlight is powerful and durable. It makes an excellent addition to every toolbox.
    Pros
    Pros
    The flashlight produces clear and ultra-bright light. It offers three different modes. LED technology ensures an output of 250 lumens on high mode and 18 lumens in low mode. The device is compact, portable, and easy to manoeuvre. It comes with batteries. Impact-resistant and durable. 
    Cons
    Cons
    It's hard to switch between the modes; it requires a combination of half and full clicks. The device is pricey compared to other options.

Tips

  • Consider the size of the flashlight. You'll likely need one that can fit your pocket, backpack, bag, or any other storage place. However, if you want a smaller flashlight, keep in mind that you'll have to settle with less power.
  • If you need a flashlight for night activities or other outdoor purposes, get one that has a high beam reach. You want a flashlight that can reach further and illuminate at long distances.
  • Look at the number of lumens to determine the brightness of a flashlight. For brighter light, you'll have to stick with a higher number of lumens.
  • Depending on the purpose of the flashlight, durability is key. If you're planning to use it in rough conditions, for example, make sure that it is shatter-resistant and weather-resistant.

FAQs

Q: What is a AA flashlight?

A: It's a flashlight that uses AA batteries. They are slightly larger than commonly used ones but more powerful. A AA flashlight is not precisely a pocket-size gadget, but it's still portable and quite durable. Most users like them because they produce a very bright and clear light. 

Q: What's the difference between an AA and AAA flashlight?

A: A AA flashlight has a higher capacity, which means it shines brighter and lasts longer than AAA ones. The AA battery is also widely available, which allows you to buy and put a new one in your flashlight whenever you want. The main advantage of AAA flashlights is in their compact design. They are easy to carry around and perfect for daily use. 

Q: Are all AA batteries the same? 

A: All AA batteries come in the same size, but they are different when it comes to capacity, voltage, and other features. They all measure 0.57 inches in diameter and 1.99 inches in length. When it comes to type, the main categories are Alkaline, NiMH, and Li-ion. The first type is non-rechargeable, while the other two types are rechargeable.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the GearLight Flashlight, a versatile device that can be used for different purposes and on a daily basis. 

Another excellent option is Coast HP1 Flashlight, a powerful flashlight convenient for those who are on a tight budget. 

MORE TO READ