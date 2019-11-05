Best AA Flashlights: Find Your Way in the Dark
These top AA flashlights will illuminate your way in case of an emergency
- Best OverallGearLight FlashlightSummarySummary
If you need a flashlight for your household or emergency kit, GearLight is an excellent choice. It’s a pocket-sized device that is ultra-bright, weather-resistant, and easy to use. Meets both professional and DIY needs.ProsPros
Super bright light delivers up to 1200 lumens. The wide beam has an impressive reach. The device offers five different modes. It’s compact and easily fits in pockets and bags. The aluminum body is resistant to weather and impacts. Impressive durability. One-year warranty.ConsCons
The reset time is 10 seconds long and slows down usage. Automatically cycles to the next mode once turned off. Batteries are difficult to remove from their internal holder.
- Best ValueCoast HP1 190 Lumen FlashlightSummarySummary
If you need more light for your daily tasks, this Coast flashlight might be the right tool for you. The device can work on three battery types. It’s easy to use, adjustable, and user-friendly. Suitable for both home and professional use.ProsPros
Bright LED light for daily use. Resistant to impacts, rust, and corrosion. It offers two modes and a zoom function. Easy to use with just one hand. Compact and portable; it can fit most pockets and comes with a convenient clip. Works on one AA, NiMH, or 14500 battery. Lifetime warranty.ConsCons
The light doesn't have a reflector, so the reach is not very impressive. The clip is stiff and could tear your clothes. The black coating scratches off easily.
- Honorable MentionStreamlight ProTac FlashlightSummarySummaryA handy flashlight with impressive run time. Perfect for those who need a reliable device for working in a rough environment. This Streamlight is powerful and durable. It makes an excellent addition to every toolbox.ProsProsThe flashlight produces clear and ultra-bright light. It offers three different modes. LED technology ensures an output of 250 lumens on high mode and 18 lumens in low mode. The device is compact, portable, and easy to manoeuvre. It comes with batteries. Impact-resistant and durable.ConsConsIt's hard to switch between the modes; it requires a combination of half and full clicks. The device is pricey compared to other options.