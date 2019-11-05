Best Rechargeable Flashlights: Don’t Fumble Around in the Dark
Never run out of light with a reliable rechargeable flashlight on hand
- Best OverallThruNite 3800 high lumens Tactical FlashlightSummarySummary
A sturdy flashlight with a strong lumen output, varying light settings, and various charging methods for easy use.ProsPros
The ThruNite rechargeable flashlight is a smart option for emergency kits around the home or in your car. This flashlight charges through micro USB, and you’ll appreciate the indicator that lets you know when it’s time to recharge.ConsCons
Inconsistency with the charger is one of the biggest complaints; in some cases, it never fully charges the flashlight. Another common issue is the indicator not working properly.
- Best ValueAnker Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Super Bright 900 LumensSummarySummary
A super-bright and slim rechargeable flashlight at a modest price point. It can be charged via micro USB. It comes with a charging cable and an external battery for quick recharges.ProsPros
A water-resistant IP65 rating makes this a versatile pick for various environments. Multiple settings allow you to adjust the light output for extended use. This flashlight is also small enough to fit in your pocket.ConsCons
This flashlight can run hot fairly quickly. In some cases, the internal battery can leak over time. To select an illumination setting you have to cycle through all of the options, which can be cumbersome.
- Honorable MentionSTANLEY Rechargeable 700 Lumen Lithium-Ion Ultra Bright LED Spotlight FlashlightSummarySummary
A solid, heavy-duty rechargeable flashlight from a reliable brand known for creating long-lasting tools. A professional level of lumens offers intense illumination.ProsPros
Shoppers will appreciate the five levels of illumination. Its rugged construction is ideal for use in garages or workshops, and the convenient grip makes holding this flashlight easy. It can be recharged via wall outlets or car chargers.ConsCons
In some cases, the light can stop working after only a few months of intermittent use. This rechargeable flashlight may have trouble holding a charge.