Best Rechargeable Flashlights: Don’t Fumble Around in the Dark

Tips

Be mindful of light output as this will impact how you can use your rechargeable flashlight. LED bulbs are measured in lumens. A flashlight with less than 100 lumens is not suitable for outdoor use but is fine for emergency blackouts. For outdoor use, look for anything between 100 and 300 lumens.

If you’re buying a rechargeable flashlight for outdoor use such as evening hikes or camping, it’s worth it to upgrade to a tactical flashlight that offers light settings. This will help you preserve battery life.

To maintain the overall lifespan of your rechargeable flashlight’s batteries, avoid letting the battery fully die and don’t leave it charging when the batteries are at full levels.

FAQs

Q: Which type of rechargeable flashlight should I pick?

A: This depends on your needs. If you only use a flashlight occasionally, then a cheaper everyday flashlight is a smart choice; you’ll still have useful features like LED bulbs. But if you use flashlights regularly, opt for a tactical flashlight. While pricier than everyday flashlights, these versions have upgrades like water resistance, longer-range beams, and the option to choose light settings to optimize run time.

Q: Which size rechargeable flashlight should I choose?

A: This depends on how you will use your flashlight. Rechargeable flashlights can range from something small enough to hook onto your keychain to models that are a foot or larger. When selecting an appropriate size, always consider how you plan to use your flashlight and whether or not it will impact your mobility.

Q: Which is better: a flashlight that charges via USB or one that takes rechargeable batteries?

A: Again, this depends on your needs and habits. If you keep a portable battery with you at all times or are always near a power source, a USB-based rechargeable battery can be a smart option. If this doesn’t sound like you, a flashlight where you can easily replace the rechargeable batteries is a smarter option.

Final Thoughts

For those in need of an all-in-one rechargeable flashlight kit, our Best Overall selection, the ThruNite 3800 high lumens Tactical Flashlight, is perfect because of its high lumen output, convenient size, and ease of use.

Budget-focused folks should stock their emergency kit with our Best Value option, the Anker Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Super Bright 900 Lumens.