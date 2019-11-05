Best Rechargeable Flashlights: Don’t Fumble Around in the Dark

Never run out of light with a reliable rechargeable flashlight on hand

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
There’s nothing worse than being caught in a blackout or trying to investigate a dark space only to find that the batteries have died in your trusty flashlight. There’s a fix for this: opt for a rechargeable device. Depending on your needs, you can find a rechargeable flashlight that’s perfect for everyday use, emergencies, workshops, or camping. We’ve outlined our top picks and tips to help you find the right flashlight.

    ThruNite 3800 high lumens Tactical Flashlight
    Summary

    A sturdy flashlight with a strong lumen output, varying light settings, and various charging methods for easy use. 

    Pros

    The ThruNite rechargeable flashlight is a smart option for emergency kits around the home or in your car. This flashlight charges through micro USB, and you’ll appreciate the indicator that lets you know when it’s time to recharge. 

    Cons

    Inconsistency with the charger is one of the biggest complaints; in some cases, it never fully charges the flashlight. Another common issue is the indicator not working properly. 

    Anker Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Super Bright 900 Lumens
    Summary

    A super-bright and slim rechargeable flashlight at a modest price point. It can be charged via micro USB. It comes with a charging cable and an external battery for quick recharges. 

    Pros

    A water-resistant IP65 rating makes this a versatile pick for various environments. Multiple settings allow you to adjust the light output for extended use. This flashlight is also small enough to fit in your pocket.

    Cons

    This flashlight can run hot fairly quickly. In some cases, the internal battery can leak over time. To select an illumination setting you have to cycle through all of the options, which can be cumbersome.

    STANLEY Rechargeable 700 Lumen Lithium-Ion Ultra Bright LED Spotlight Flashlight
    Summary

    A solid, heavy-duty rechargeable flashlight from a reliable brand known for creating long-lasting tools. A professional level of lumens offers intense illumination. 

    Pros

    Shoppers will appreciate the five levels of illumination. Its rugged construction is ideal for use in garages or workshops, and the convenient grip makes holding this flashlight easy. It can be recharged via wall outlets or car chargers. 

    Cons

    In some cases, the light can stop working after only a few months of intermittent use. This rechargeable flashlight may have trouble holding a charge.

Tips

  • Be mindful of light output as this will impact how you can use your rechargeable flashlight. LED bulbs are measured in lumens. A flashlight with less than 100 lumens is not suitable for outdoor use but is fine for emergency blackouts. For outdoor use, look for anything between 100 and 300 lumens.
  • If you’re buying a rechargeable flashlight for outdoor use such as evening hikes or camping, it’s worth it to upgrade to a tactical flashlight that offers light settings. This will help you preserve battery life.
  • To maintain the overall lifespan of your rechargeable flashlight’s batteries, avoid letting the battery fully die and don’t leave it charging when the batteries are at full levels.

FAQs

Q: Which type of rechargeable flashlight should I pick?

A: This depends on your needs. If you only use a flashlight occasionally, then a cheaper everyday flashlight is a smart choice; you’ll still have useful features like LED bulbs. But if you use flashlights regularly, opt for a tactical flashlight. While pricier than everyday flashlights, these versions have upgrades like water resistance, longer-range beams, and the option to choose light settings to optimize run time.

Q: Which size rechargeable flashlight should I choose?

A: This depends on how you will use your flashlight. Rechargeable flashlights can range from something small enough to hook onto your keychain to models that are a foot or larger. When selecting an appropriate size, always consider how you plan to use your flashlight and whether or not it will impact your mobility. 

Q: Which is better: a flashlight that charges via USB or one that takes rechargeable batteries?

A: Again, this depends on your needs and habits. If you keep a portable battery with you at all times or are always near a power source, a USB-based rechargeable battery can be a smart option. If this doesn’t sound like you, a flashlight where you can easily replace the rechargeable batteries is a smarter option. 

Final Thoughts

For those in need of an all-in-one rechargeable flashlight kit, our Best Overall selection, the ThruNite 3800 high lumens Tactical Flashlight, is perfect because of its high lumen output, convenient size, and ease of use.

Budget-focused folks should stock their emergency kit with our Best Value option, the Anker Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Super Bright 900 Lumens.

