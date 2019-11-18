Best Backpacking Pillows: Rest Your Head and Sleep Soundly
Sleep more comfortably on these high-quality and soft backpacking pillows
- Best OverallNemo Fillo Inflatable Travel PillowSummarySummary
A luxurious and light nine-ounce travel pillow with padded foam that is adjustable to match your desired height and firmness.ProsPros
It compresses to a small and compact ball for easy storage. It is super comfortable; it features memory foam on one side and an inflatable chamber on the other, and it’s ideal for back, stomach, and side sleepers.ConsCons
The material can make a bit of noise if you turn or move it around a lot, and it can also be confusing to pack into its storage bag.
- Best ValueTeton Sports Camp PillowSummarySummary
A light, 10-ounce backpacking pillow with a stylish removable poly-flannel pillowcase for easy cleaning.ProsPros
It’s comfy, and the flannel case is warm and soft. It packs down to the size of a football. There is no need to inflate it, and it fluffs up nicely. It comes with a convenient bag.ConsCons
It’s not very wide, the padding isn’t the thickest, and getting it to reach maximum fluff can be difficult and time-consuming.
- Honorable MentionTrekology Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel PillowSummarySummary
A water-resistant and extremely lightweight camping pillow. Weighs only 3.4 ounces.ProsPros
It folds down to five by two inches—the size of a soda can—for a super-compact fit. It’s simple to inflate and deflate, and you can control the firmness with the press of a button. It features a removable strap to connect it to your sleeping bag.ConsCons
You may need a pillowcase or some sort of cover to prevent sticking to the material and improve the comfort. Fitting it back in the case can be a hassle.