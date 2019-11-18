Best Backpacking Pillows: Rest Your Head and Sleep Soundly

Tips

Take your time if you have to inflate a backpacking pillow with your mouth. You don’t want to get exhausted or air it up too quickly and get winded.

Clear the ground of all rocks, sticks, and debris before setting up a tent. A sharp object could cause the pillow to deflate.

Using an air pump is a much more convenient and easier way to blow up a backpacking pillow. However, it might be too large or robust to pack in a backpacking backpack.

To conserve space and weight, get a backpacking backpack to carry all of your gear. It is designed to hold specific equipment and provide a much more comfortable way to hike.

FAQs

Q: Will inflatable backpacking pillows self-inflate?

A: Check with the manufacturer before you purchase to see if it self inflates. Generally, most must be inflated by mouth or with an air pump.

Q: Are backpacking pillows machine washable?

A: This depends on the brand. While many can be tossed into the washing machine, you should consult the guide or manufacturer before washing it. Inflatable pillows may not be able to be machine washed.

Q: What can I do to make sure my backpacking pillow doesn’t slide around?

A: Many come with a strap you can use to attach it to either the sleeping pad or sleeping bag. Others feature tiny rubber bumps that cling to the surface to prevent it from moving. You could also wrap a piece of clothing around the pillow to help keep it in place if it slides around too easily.

Final Thoughts

For a comfortable and versatile backpacking pillow, consider the Nemo Fillo Inflatable Travel Pillow. Or you can save some cash with the padded and easy-to-clean Teton Sports Camp Pillow.