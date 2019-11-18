Best Four-Season Tents: Camp Comfortably Any Time of Year
Enjoy the great outdoors and camp in any season with these excellent four-season tents
- Best OverallLuxe Tempo 2 Person 4 Season TenSummarySummary
A large 55 x 82-inch all-season tent with a height of 43 inches that can sleep up to two people comfortably.ProsPros
It’s designed out of light yet sturdy polyester mesh material to allow better airflow. It comes with lightweight and durable aluminum poles and prevents rain and moisture from seeping through.ConsCons
It isn’t the largest of tents and doesn’t allow a lot of standing room. The zipper can be a hassle.
- Best ValueNaturehike Cloud-Up 1,2,and 3 Person 4 Season TentSummarySummary
A lightweight 4.7-pound tent that folds out to fit a 49 x 83-inch space. Plus, it can fit three people and shelter them from the weather.ProsPros
It features double polyester mesh layers for additional protection and ventilation. It is sturdy and waterproof. It is simple to set up and takes around five minutes. Also, it can be folded compactly to fit in a backpack.ConsCons
It may be a bit snug with three people. There aren’t enough interior pockets and the instructions may be difficult to understand.
- Honorable MentionMier 3 Person 4 Season Camping TentSummarySummary
A spacious 49 x 82-inch camping tent that weighs a total of 5.5 pounds that is capable of sleeping three people.ProsPros
The interior is roomy and features plenty of hooks and storage pockets for phones and lights. It is able to withstand powerful winds and rain without blowing over or leaking and is easy to set up.ConsCons
Assembling it can be challenging and may take time. The stakes aren’t the thickest or toughest, and packing it away can be difficult.