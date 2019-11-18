Best Four-Season Tents: Camp Comfortably Any Time of Year

Tips

Bring a hammer or object to pound the tent stakes into the ground. If you forget one or don’t have any on hand, you can use a rock or other blunt object as a hammer.

Assemble the tent well before your camping trip to make sure you understand how to put it up. Practice setting it up a few times, so you know exactly how it works.

Use a water-repellent spray to prevent rain from soaking through the mesh material. Even though tents are rated to be waterproof or resistant, the repellent is just another precaution to keep you dry.

FAQs

Q: What is a double-wall camping tent?

A: Tents with a double wall will generally last longer and provide you with a much more comfortable shelter. The inner layer of fabric provides airflow throughout the tent, while the outer layer prevents rain from leaking through the material. Single-wall tents are typically smaller and can be pitched in tight spaces.

Q: Does it matter if the poles are set up inside or outside of the tent?

A: Tents with an internal pole set up are better suited to support the walls and are lighter than ones that support the weight from the outside. Exterior poles attach to the outside body of the tent or fly using clips or sleeves to hold it in place. Sleeves are more difficult to manoeuvre the pole through but provide a strong and sturdy way to hold up the tent.

Q: What can I do to keep the tent on the ground?

A: While the poles and stakes do a great job at keeping the tent on the ground, you can use guylines as well. A guyline is a cord or string used to secure a tent or tarp. They provide structure to portions of the tent where the poles aren’t able to reach. You can run a guyline from the troubled area and stake it into the ground for additional protection.

Final Thoughts

For a strong and sturdy four-season tent to shelter you in the elements, consider the Luxe Tempo 2 Person 4 Season Tent.

There is also the Naturehike Cloud-Up 1,2, and 3 Person 4 Season Tent, which is spacious and provides a comfortable place to bed down for the night.