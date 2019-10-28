Best ATV Sprayers: Efficient Spraying from Your Quad or Tractor
Easily cover larger areas with more speed and less effort with one of these top ATV sprayers.
- Best OverallChapin International 97200B Chapin 97200SummarySummary
The 15-gallon tank is suitable for most common pesticides and fertilizers and comes in translucent white for convenient visibility. Wide mouth reduces spills and waste when filling, while the attached drain plug makes cleaning and emptying more efficient.ProsPros
12V, 1 GPM diaphragm pump and dual filtration system guarantee efficient performance, while 18-inch spray wand with adjustable nozzle improves targeting and ease of application.ConsCons
A potential issue with waste, as the tank does not include a sump, so it’s difficult to get last drops of liquid out. Only really suitable for rack mounting; it’s liable to roll around if carried loosely on the truck bed.
- Best ValueMaster SSD-03-009B-MM 9 Gallon Spot SprayerSummarySummary
A 9-gallon spot sprayer with 1 GPM, 12V Everflo diaphragm pump, and adjustable spray gun with a range of 20 feet horizontally and 18 feet vertically.
Comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty on pump and parts.ProsPros
Includes adjustable straps for easy mounting to a wide range of vehicles.
Set up is quick, and wand is easy to use.ConsCons
The coiled hose between sprayer and tank is short and therefore limits movement. It’s prone to leaking, and tank is fairly opaque, so it's difficult to check liquid levels without stopping to do so.
- Honorable MentionPrecision Products TCS15 Spot SprayerSummarySummary
1 GPM, 12V spot sprayer available with 15- or 25-gallon heavy-duty plastic tank. Can be mounted in the rear basket of ATV or tractor and includes an eight-foot detachable power harness and heavy-duty battery clamps for easy connection to any 12V battery.ProsPros
The 15-foot hose and thumb-controlled handgun ensure ease of use and accurate spraying. Drainage plug on tank allows quick emptying and convenient cleaning.ConsCons
Opaque tank means it’s not possible to check progress in terms of remaining liquid without stopping spraying. Thread on the drainage plug is inaccurate and results in some leakage.