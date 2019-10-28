Best ATV Sprayers: Efficient Spraying from Your Quad or Tractor

Tips

If you’re going to use your ATV sprayer for pesticides or weedkiller, make sure the tank you choose is made from heavy-duty, chemical-resistant plastic.

Consider how much pressure you’re going to need before making a purchase. As a rough estimate, 70 PSI should provide a horizontal spray of up to 30 feet.

Make sure you buy a sprayer with a length of hose that will cover hard-to-reach spots or any areas that you can’t drive right up to.

FAQs

Q: What is an ATV sprayer?

A: It’s a garden sprayer (usually water, pesticides, or fertilizers) that can be used in conjunction with your all-terrain vehicle. Depending on the model, it can be towed by or mounted directly onto your ATV, making much lighter work of your spraying.

Q: How big a tank do I need on my ATV sprayer?

A: To answer this, you’ll need to know two things. First, how much land are you spraying, and second, what is the application rate (the area you can cover per gallon, for example) of the chemical you want to spray.

Q: Do I need a boom on my ATV sprayer?

A: A boom will allow you to easily and evenly cover much larger tracts of land without having to do anything apart from driving your ATV. If you’ve got a large, roughly square-shaped area to spray, like a whole field, then a boom might be a good idea. They come in different lengths to suit different sized areas.

Final Thoughts

With its dual filtration system and wide mouth, the Chapin International 12V EZ Mount Fertilizer is our best overall ATV sprayer.

The smaller Master 9 Gallon Spot Sprayer is our best value pick.