Best All-Mountain Skis: Enjoy the Slopes Regardless of Conditions

The perfect all-mountain skis for crushing it on powder or hardpack

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Some people only ski in specific settings based on snow conditions. Then there are those who are happy to be on the snow, regardless of whether it’s hard-packed or powder. In that case, all-mountain skis are a smart choice because they’re designed for versatility. We’re breaking down the best choices for all-mountain skis and what you need to know when you’re ready to buy them. 

    HEAD Kore 93 Skis Mens
    A lightweight all-mountain ski that’s comfortable on a variety of snowfall from powder to hardpack. A smart pick for intermediate to expert skiers.

    HEAD Kore removed the plastic top sheet from their skis, which has resulted in a much lighter construction to help you zip around the slopes. You’ll also enjoy the solid stability even when traveling at high speeds. 

    The HEAD Kore can perform poorly in crud, especially snow that has previously melted and then refrozen. You’ll also find that the plastic-alternative top sheet can show age and use fairly quickly. 

    Rossignol Smash 7 Skis w/Xpress 10 Bindings
    A wallet-friendly mixed rocker/camber profile that is ideal for freeriders. You’ll appreciate the lightweight construction and easy maneuverability.

    The light poplar core construction adds to the ease of use with these skis. Sturdy overall construction of carbon alloy provides enhanced stability, while the freeride rocker allows for more power and energy that’s easily controlled. 

    The biggest drawback is that the Smash 7 model is designed for beginners. This means you’ll feel limited by its capabilities as you gain skills and experience on the slopes. 

    Nordica Enforcer 100 Skis Mens
    An ideal all-mountain design that’s perfect for powder or hardpack snow. This mixed rocker/camber profile ski is perfect for intermediate to pro-level skiers. 

    You’ll appreciate that these skis come in four widths, allowing you to customize depending on the type of snow and terrain that you might encounter. Best of all, these are ideal for skiing in areas where the quality of snow can change from hard-packed to slushy. 

    Even though these are designed for diverse terrain, you might have some control issues on actual ice. The double layer of metal makes this a ski that’s best for experienced people. 

Tips

  • If you’re struggling to find all-mountain skis, note that they’re also commonly referred to as a one ski quiver. 
  • Be aware that many all-mountain skis are further divided into “all-mountain front” or “all-mountain back”. An all-mountain front ski tends to be narrower and is ideal for groomed runs on hardpack snow. In contrast, all-mountain back skis are wider in design and better for use in deep powder snow.
  • If you’re more of an adventurous skier who prefers to go off the trail, an all-mountain back ski is a smarter option because this model features a wider design.

FAQs

Q: What width should I look for with all-mountain skis?

A: In general, all-mountain skis tend to range between 85 millimeters to 105 millimeters underfoot. But depending on where you plan on skiing, you should narrow that range. If you’re skiing in the Midwest or East Coast, opt for 85 millimeters to 90 millimeters. But if you’re planning on hitting the slopes out West, focus on anything between 90 millimeters and 105 millimeters in width. 

Q: What kind of terrain can I tackle using all-mountain skis?

A: While all-mountain skis are meant to be universal in the types of snow they can cover, they are not ideal for all settings. In particular, you should avoid this product category if you’re attempting to ski in the backcountry or deep powder snow. 

Q: Which ski profile should I choose for my all-mountain skis?

A: This depends on your needs. Although there are multiple options, you’re most likely to encounter these three at the ski shop: camber, rocker, and mixed rocker/camber. Camber will provide even contact with the snow and is ideal for carving down a slope. The rocker design was originally solely for powder, but is a great option if you like to go off trail. And the mixed rocker/camber is a smart choice to get the best of both worlds for off trail and carving functionality. 

Final Thoughts

If money is no object and you need the best in speed, agility and control, then our best overall pick, the HEAD Kore 93 Skis Mens, is a smart choice. 

Occasional skiers who want a quality pair of all-mountain skis but don’t want to spend a lot of money will appreciate our best value option, the Rossignol Smash 7 Skis w/Xpress 10 Bindings.

