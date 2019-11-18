Best All-Mountain Skis: Enjoy the Slopes Regardless of Conditions

Tips

If you’re struggling to find all-mountain skis, note that they’re also commonly referred to as a one ski quiver.

Be aware that many all-mountain skis are further divided into “all-mountain front” or “all-mountain back”. An all-mountain front ski tends to be narrower and is ideal for groomed runs on hardpack snow. In contrast, all-mountain back skis are wider in design and better for use in deep powder snow.

If you’re more of an adventurous skier who prefers to go off the trail, an all-mountain back ski is a smarter option because this model features a wider design.

FAQs

Q: What width should I look for with all-mountain skis?

A: In general, all-mountain skis tend to range between 85 millimeters to 105 millimeters underfoot. But depending on where you plan on skiing, you should narrow that range. If you’re skiing in the Midwest or East Coast, opt for 85 millimeters to 90 millimeters. But if you’re planning on hitting the slopes out West, focus on anything between 90 millimeters and 105 millimeters in width.

Q: What kind of terrain can I tackle using all-mountain skis?

A: While all-mountain skis are meant to be universal in the types of snow they can cover, they are not ideal for all settings. In particular, you should avoid this product category if you’re attempting to ski in the backcountry or deep powder snow.

Q: Which ski profile should I choose for my all-mountain skis?

A: This depends on your needs. Although there are multiple options, you’re most likely to encounter these three at the ski shop: camber, rocker, and mixed rocker/camber. Camber will provide even contact with the snow and is ideal for carving down a slope. The rocker design was originally solely for powder, but is a great option if you like to go off trail. And the mixed rocker/camber is a smart choice to get the best of both worlds for off trail and carving functionality.

Final Thoughts

If money is no object and you need the best in speed, agility and control, then our best overall pick, the HEAD Kore 93 Skis Mens, is a smart choice.

Occasional skiers who want a quality pair of all-mountain skis but don’t want to spend a lot of money will appreciate our best value option, the Rossignol Smash 7 Skis w/Xpress 10 Bindings.