Best All-Mountain Skis: Enjoy the Slopes Regardless of Conditions
The perfect all-mountain skis for crushing it on powder or hardpack
- Best OverallHEAD Kore 93 Skis MensSummarySummary
A lightweight all-mountain ski that’s comfortable on a variety of snowfall from powder to hardpack. A smart pick for intermediate to expert skiers.ProsPros
HEAD Kore removed the plastic top sheet from their skis, which has resulted in a much lighter construction to help you zip around the slopes. You’ll also enjoy the solid stability even when traveling at high speeds.ConsCons
The HEAD Kore can perform poorly in crud, especially snow that has previously melted and then refrozen. You’ll also find that the plastic-alternative top sheet can show age and use fairly quickly.
- Best ValueRossignol Smash 7 Skis w/Xpress 10 BindingsSummarySummary
A wallet-friendly mixed rocker/camber profile that is ideal for freeriders. You’ll appreciate the lightweight construction and easy maneuverability.ProsPros
The light poplar core construction adds to the ease of use with these skis. Sturdy overall construction of carbon alloy provides enhanced stability, while the freeride rocker allows for more power and energy that’s easily controlled.ConsCons
The biggest drawback is that the Smash 7 model is designed for beginners. This means you’ll feel limited by its capabilities as you gain skills and experience on the slopes.
- Honorable MentionNordica Enforcer 100 Skis MensSummarySummary
An ideal all-mountain design that’s perfect for powder or hardpack snow. This mixed rocker/camber profile ski is perfect for intermediate to pro-level skiers.ProsPros
You’ll appreciate that these skis come in four widths, allowing you to customize depending on the type of snow and terrain that you might encounter. Best of all, these are ideal for skiing in areas where the quality of snow can change from hard-packed to slushy.ConsCons
Even though these are designed for diverse terrain, you might have some control issues on actual ice. The double layer of metal makes this a ski that’s best for experienced people.