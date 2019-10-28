Best Mountain Bike Pumps: Inflate Your Tires With Ease

Tips

You can’t fit a flat tire with a pump alone. Always make sure to carry a puncture repair kit with you when you’re out on your bike.

Consider a pump’s size and weight if you carry it with you on your bike. If you can get one that fits your bike and has a gauge, even better.

Check out the specifications of the pump. Is it high pressure, high volume, or both? Higher volume pumps are better for mountain bikes, while higher pressure ones are more suited to road bikes.

FAQs

Q: Do different tires have different valves?

A: Yes. Most inner tubes are either Presta or Schrader valves, although your mountain bike (like your car) is most likely to be a Schrader. Prestas are long and thin and tend to be found mainly on road bikes.

Q: Why is it important to have a mountain bike pump?

A: Bicycle pumps are needed for two things: repairing flats and keeping your tires at the correct, safe pressure. Different situations require different amounts of pressure, and there are minimum requirements you need to hit to be roadworthy.

Q: Am I better off with a floor pump or a hand pump?

A: Every cyclist should have a quality floor pump at home or in their garage and a hand pump in their bicycle travel kit, if not mounted directly on the bike itself.

Final Thoughts

With both power and portability, the Lezyne High Pressure High Volume Bicycle Hand Pump is our best overall mountain bike pump. Our top pick for value is the super portable Aim High Pro. Bike Tyre Repair Kit with Pump.