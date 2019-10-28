Best Mountain Bike Pumps: Inflate Your Tires With Ease
Don’t let a flat tire wreck your ride with these top mountain bike pumps.
- Best OverallLEZYNE Micro Floor Drive High Pressure & High Volume Bike PumpSummarySummary
High-pressure floor pump constructed almost entirely out of CNC aluminum for lightweight durability. Includes 24-inch rubber hose for ease of use and comes in two different colors.ProsPros
Although a floor pump, it’s only 13 inches long and comes with a folding footstand and its own mount for guaranteed portability. Optional extras include in-line 160 psi pressure gauge.ConsCons
Gauge (if included) is difficult to read. Not easy or convenient to attach hose to pump when mounted on bike, so this ideally needs to be carried separately.
- Best ValueBike Repair Kit with Pump - Bike Multitool - Tire Levers - Ball Needle - Frame MountSummarySummary
Emergency bicycle repair kit with bike multitool, adhesive patches and a universal, pocket-sized pump that can be mounted underneath your water bottle cage.ProsPros
The pump is sturdy but weighs less than 150g, so it is easy and convenient to take with you on bike rides. No adapter needed for different valves, so it can be used on any bike tire.ConsCons
Doesn’t include a gauge for measuring tire pressure. No adapter hose, so it’s too wide to inflate tires with closely aligned spokes.
- Honorable MentionPro Bike Tool Mini Bike Pump with Gauge, Presta and Schrader ValveSummarySummary
This portable, lightweight pump is designed for mountain bikes and BMX. It includes an integrated gauge for accuracy and is capable of providing up to 100 psi of pressure via Presta or Schrader valves.
Available in three different colors.ProsPros
Features an oversized piston which requires 30 percent fewer pumps to achieve full pressure.
Includes secure frame mount bracket with extra security strap for a rattle-free ride.ConsCons
Because gauge is integrated, it’s very small and difficult to read.
Presta valve fitting is fiddly to attach and problematic to use.