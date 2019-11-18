Best Barefoot Shoes: The Closest Thing to Walking Barefoot

Tips

Transitioning from a shoe with lots of support to a barefoot shoe can increase the chances of an injury. It is sometimes best to work down through the minimalist shoes before opting for barefoot shoes.

It’s normal for some muscle pain to occur in the early stages of wearing these shoes because the muscles on the feet and legs are working in a different way. Start slow and work your way up.

Barefoot shoes and orthotics or foot inserts don’t work well together. Most brands don’t have space to add an orthotic, and wearing them defeats the purpose of the barefoot shoe.

FAQs

Q: What are the benefits of a barefoot shoe?

A: A barefoot shoe is designed to provide the most natural running or walking experience possible. They are supposed to encourage a more natural gait and posture as well as give you a better feel for the terrain.

Q: What should I look for in a barefoot shoe?

A: A barefoot shoe must have a thin sole of less than 6mm. It must also be completely level with no heels or arch support. It must also be lightweight and be wide enough to accommodate the toes comfortably.

Q: How do I choose a barefoot shoe?

A: It depends on what the shoe will be used for. On smooth surfaces like roads and sidewalks, the shoes should be lightweight with good breathability and flexibility. For trails, it’s better to focus on traction, durability, and comfort.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best barefoot shoes goes to the Vibram Men’s KSO EVO Cross Training Shoe. They are lightweight and comfortable and give one of the closest barefoot experiences you can get.

For a more affordable option, try the Merrel Vapour Glove 4.