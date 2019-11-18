Best Barefoot Shoes: The Closest Thing to Walking Barefoot
These shoes will make you feel like you aren’t wearing any footwear
- Best OverallVibram Men's KSO EVO Cross Training ShoeSummarySummary
These barefoot shoes are lightweight and flexible. The shoe is shaped like a human foot with individual sections for the toes.ProsPros
The “toe flex” area of the shoe gives it a natural feel. It also has great grip, and the speed lacing system ensures a snug fit in most conditions.ConsCons
They are unconventional shoes that can feel odd to wear and to look at. They are also known to wear out fast due to the thin sole.
- Best ValueMerrell Men's Vapor Glove 4 SneakerSummarySummary
These shoes are versatile and can work for both road and trail running in addition to crosstraining.ProsPros
They come with a Vibram sole and are very light. The toe cap is enclosed in rubber to guard the toes against bangs and scratches.ConsCons
There have been complaints that the toe box is a bit narrow for a barefoot shoe. The lack of cushioning means feedback from the road can be harsh.
- Honorable Mentionvivobarefoot Men's Ra Ii-m ShoesSummarySummary
These comfortable shoes are for those who want the barefoot experience in a less sporty package. They are equally at home with formal or casual wear.ProsPros
These British-designed shoes are breathable and made with supple African leather. The thin sole also makes them very flexible and gives them a more natural feel when walkingConsCons
There are currently no U.S. repair agents. They also have a polarizing look; some people love them and others hate them. The price is rather steep.