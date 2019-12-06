Best Canopy Tents: Protect Yourself From the Weather

Tips

Takedown your canopy tent when you are done using it to prolong its service life. Do not make it a permanent outdoor structure unless you are using it as a car garage.

Clear pooling water on the roof of the tent with a mop. Do not let it pool for more than a day or it will stretch out and weaken the fabric.

Air-dry the tent before you fold it to prevent the formation of mold and mildew. Also, clean dirt from the fabric with a soft wet cloth before storing it. If dirt is transferred to the folds, it may destroy the fabric.

Avoid leaning furniture or heavy objects against the tent poles. They may bend, twist, or break against the intense weight.

FAQs

Q: What’s the best way to anchor a pop-up canopy tent?

A: Pop-up canopy tents are typically lightweight and can easily be blown away by strong winds. Use sand or pebble bags to stabilize the tent and to prevent the frames from being broken by strong winds. Attach a sandbag on each frame for maximum support. A sandbag is better for stabilizing the tent on gravel, stone pavement, or concrete driveway.

Q: Can I grill under a canopy tent?

A: Some tents are made of synthetic fibers like vinyl that can burn under the intense heat of a grill or a barbecue. If the tent is made of fire-retardant material, you still run the risk of staining it with soot, and it will be hard to get the grill smell from the fabric. Try to cook in an open area and eat under the tent.

Q: Is it possible to waterproof a tent?

A: Yes. Seal the seams with a seam sealer to prevent water from leaking in. You can also use duct tape, although it may look ugly if not done neatly. You can also apply a waterproof urethane coating, tent wax, or a different sealer for the type of fabric your tent is made of.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best canopy tent is the Eurmax Premium Canopy Tent. You don’t need any tools to erect it and the fabric is waterproof.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly canopy tent for outdoor activities, consider the ABCCANOPY Canopy Tent.