Best Hydration Packs: Water When you Need it on the Go

Tips

Carrying water is the most critical feature for a hydration pack, but comfort should be a top priority, too. You don’t want to carry something long distances if the straps rub uncomfortably or you constantly have to stop to adjust the load.

Look for hydration packs that feature breathable materials. Whether they’re designed to support air flow or feature moisture-wicking capabilities, these types of features will keep you comfortable when wearing a pack for extended periods of time.

Always consider your intended activity and pick your hydration pack accordingly. A hydration pack that’s designed for cycling will be designed differently than one meant for hiking, running, or for use in cold weather activities.

FAQs

Q: I’m trying to stay as light as possible, so what should I look for in a hydration pack?

A: If you’re trying to stay mobile, opt for hydration packs that can do more than just carry water. Whether it’s just a day hike or a multi-day adventure, packs that can also hold gear can help minimize the total amount of bags that you need to bring.

Q: Should I pick a hydration pack with a frame or without one?

A: If you only need to carry a few items, such as water, light snacks, and SPF, then you don’t need a pack with a built-in frame. But if you’re planning on carrying a substantial amount of gear, you should look at packs with frames to help provide critical support.

Q: Which is better: shoulder straps or no straps?

A: There’s a case to be made for both. If you can find a hydration pack with an anatomic cut, it will be very comfortable for long wear. However, the most comfortable hydration packs tend to be lumbar packs with no straps.

Final Thoughts

If you’re planning on hitting the trails hard this season, you’re going to need something that can stand up to the test. Go for our best overall pick, the CamelBak Cloud Walker 18 Hydration Pack.

If you’re an occasional hiker or just prefer to be economical, you can’t go wrong with our best value selection, the CamelBak Classic Hydration Pack.