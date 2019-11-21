Best Hydration Packs: Water When you Need it on the Go
Don’t run out of water when you’re hiking or riding with a hydration pack
- Best OverallCamelBak Cloud Walker 18 Hydration PackSummarySummary
A premium hydration pack from a brand that’s synonymous with sturdy outdoor gear. This multi-functional pack features a generous 2.5-liter reservoir and plenty of space for essentials.ProsPros
A breathable mesh back makes this ideal for long hikes. Additional exterior loops allow you to attach gear and keep it within easy reach. You’ll also like that this pack’s crux delivers 20 percent more water per sip.ConsCons
The reservoir may leak after minimal use. This leakage can also be caused by difficulties with securely sealing the reservoir. Also, the shoulder straps may cause chaffing and uncomfortably dig into your back.
- Best ValueCamelBak Classic Hydration PackSummarySummary
A nimble and budget-friendly hydration pack with a 2.5-liter reservoir. Added features like reflective strips and an easy flowing bite valve make this a must-have pack.ProsPros
This CamelBack hydration pack features a breathable mesh back to keep you comfortable on long hikes. And the high-flow drinking tube also features an on and off valve to prevent leaks.ConsCons
Sometimes the filling hole can leak, defeating the purpose of the reservoir. Also, the poor cap design may cause it to fall off or not screw back on properly.
- Honorable MentionFREEMOVE Hydration Pack Backpack with 2L Water BladderSummarySummary
A hydration pack with a two-liter water reservoir. Perfect for full days of hiking or hitting the trails. It also features a detachable drinking tube.ProsPros
This hydration pack is designed to do more than just carry your water. You’ll appreciate all the additional pockets, elastic and detachable pouches to help you stay organized while on the go.ConsCons
The removable water bladder may start leaking quickly. And occasionally the cap on the spout may not fasten securely, which can also cause it to leak.