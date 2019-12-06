Best Hiking Shoes for Women: Spend More Time on the Trail

The best hiking shoes for women offer three things: style, functionality, and comfort

By Alice Musyoka
There’s a whole lot of trails to conquer out there, and we know you can’t wait to hike them. However, to tackle any trail with ease, you need a pair of reliable hiking shoes. If you pick the wrong shoes, the only thing you’ll be able to focus on when hiking are your feet. This review examines three of the best hiking shoes for women you can wear on your next outdoor adventure. 

  • Best Overall
    Keen Voyageur Women's Hiking Shoes
    Summary
    Put on a pair of these shoes and tackle the most difficult terrain with ease. With outsoles designed to handle technical hikes, they make it easy to hike in wet conditions.

    Pros
    The rubber soles offer good traction on slippery descents and terrain. The shoes have a tough leather exterior that’s paired with mesh fabric to make them waterproof and breathable. Dual-density EVA midsoles give them ample cushioning.

    Cons
    The toe box might be tight, especially for wide-footed users. The inner fabric in newer models tends to wear out rather fast, especially if you use them frequently.

  • Best Value
    Merrell Women’s Siren Edge Hikers
    Summary
    These shoes are designed to keep foot odor at bay after you work up a sweat during day hikes. The Vibram sole provides cushioning, especially when you’re tackling slippery terrain.

    Pros
    The breathable mesh lining of these shoes keeps your feet cool and fresh. They also don’t require a break-in period and feel comfortable from the get-go. The tongue is close enough to the feet to keep the shoes free of debris.

    Cons
    The cushioning on the heels is light and might not provide enough support in heavy impact. The outsole and upper material are not of the highest quality.

  • Honorable Mention
    TFO Women’s Lightweight Breathable Hiking Shoe
    Summary
    If you’re just looking to test light terrain before tackling steep trails, these shoes are a great option. They perfectly balance design, durability, and functionality. You can wear them when hiking, walking, or running. 

    Pros
    The outsole is made of aircraft tire rubber for slip-wear resistance and bending resistance. The rubber toe box lowers the chances of abrasion and also protects your toes against impact. The insoles keep fresh air circulating inside.

    Cons
    The shoes are not waterproof, and you will only be able to hike in dry areas. The tread pattern is a bit basic, and the shoes might not offer good traction in steep or slippery terrain.

Tips

  • Consider the climate of the area in which you’ll be hiking before deciding which shoes to wear. Breathable hiking shoes are great for hot areas, while water-tight hiking shoes are ideal for wet areas. 
  • Light hiking shoes do not provide much support against ankle rolls. However, they are perfect for expert hikers who are less likely to experience this issue, even on medium-difficult trails. 
  • Wearing tightly laced shoes all day can harm your feet. Take periodic breaks and remove your hiking shoes and socks, especially after long hikes. 

FAQs

Q: How do I make sure my feet stay dry in wet conditions?

A: As long as your feet aren’t submerged in water during your hike, they will stay dry if you have waterproof hiking shoes. You can also take extra precautions and wear plastic bags as secondary socks. 

Q: Are hiking boots better than hiking shoes?

A: Hiking shoes and hiking boots have their upsides and downsides. Hiking shoes are excellent for trail running, mid-difficulty hiking, and day walks. Boots come in handy during more demanding hikes. 

Q: Can I add custom insoles to hiking shoes?

A: If you want more foot support, you can get thick custom insoles. However, it is important to check with a health professional before getting them. The insoles might also affect the fit of the shoes. 

Final Thoughts

For their excellent traction, impact absorption, and overall comfort, we recommend the Keen Voyageur Women's Hiking Shoes

However, the Merrell Women’s Siren Edge Hikers are excellent for technical climbs.

