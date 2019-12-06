Best Hiking Shoes for Women: Spend More Time on the Trail
The best hiking shoes for women offer three things: style, functionality, and comfort
- Best OverallKeen Voyageur Women's Hiking ShoesSummarySummary
Put on a pair of these shoes and tackle the most difficult terrain with ease. With outsoles designed to handle technical hikes, they make it easy to hike in wet conditions.ProsPros
The rubber soles offer good traction on slippery descents and terrain. The shoes have a tough leather exterior that’s paired with mesh fabric to make them waterproof and breathable. Dual-density EVA midsoles give them ample cushioning.ConsCons
The toe box might be tight, especially for wide-footed users. The inner fabric in newer models tends to wear out rather fast, especially if you use them frequently.
- Best ValueMerrell Women’s Siren Edge HikersSummarySummary
These shoes are designed to keep foot odor at bay after you work up a sweat during day hikes. The Vibram sole provides cushioning, especially when you’re tackling slippery terrain.ProsPros
The breathable mesh lining of these shoes keeps your feet cool and fresh. They also don’t require a break-in period and feel comfortable from the get-go. The tongue is close enough to the feet to keep the shoes free of debris.ConsCons
The cushioning on the heels is light and might not provide enough support in heavy impact. The outsole and upper material are not of the highest quality.
- Honorable MentionTFO Women’s Lightweight Breathable Hiking ShoeSummarySummary
If you’re just looking to test light terrain before tackling steep trails, these shoes are a great option. They perfectly balance design, durability, and functionality. You can wear them when hiking, walking, or running.ProsPros
The outsole is made of aircraft tire rubber for slip-wear resistance and bending resistance. The rubber toe box lowers the chances of abrasion and also protects your toes against impact. The insoles keep fresh air circulating inside.ConsCons
The shoes are not waterproof, and you will only be able to hike in dry areas. The tread pattern is a bit basic, and the shoes might not offer good traction in steep or slippery terrain.