Best Hiking Shoes for Women: Spend More Time on the Trail

Tips

Consider the climate of the area in which you’ll be hiking before deciding which shoes to wear. Breathable hiking shoes are great for hot areas, while water-tight hiking shoes are ideal for wet areas.

Light hiking shoes do not provide much support against ankle rolls. However, they are perfect for expert hikers who are less likely to experience this issue, even on medium-difficult trails.

Wearing tightly laced shoes all day can harm your feet. Take periodic breaks and remove your hiking shoes and socks, especially after long hikes.

FAQs

Q: How do I make sure my feet stay dry in wet conditions?

A: As long as your feet aren’t submerged in water during your hike, they will stay dry if you have waterproof hiking shoes. You can also take extra precautions and wear plastic bags as secondary socks.

Q: Are hiking boots better than hiking shoes?

A: Hiking shoes and hiking boots have their upsides and downsides. Hiking shoes are excellent for trail running, mid-difficulty hiking, and day walks. Boots come in handy during more demanding hikes.

Q: Can I add custom insoles to hiking shoes?

A: If you want more foot support, you can get thick custom insoles. However, it is important to check with a health professional before getting them. The insoles might also affect the fit of the shoes.

Final Thoughts

For their excellent traction, impact absorption, and overall comfort, we recommend the Keen Voyageur Women's Hiking Shoes.

However, the Merrell Women’s Siren Edge Hikers are excellent for technical climbs.