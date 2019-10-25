Best Bike Phone Mounts: Keep Your Phone Within Reach

Access your smartphone on your bicycle with these top bike phone mounts

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Whether you’re taking a leisurely ride around town or are using your bike to exercise, it’s important to have a good place to keep your phone. A bike phone mount is a secure accessory that keeps your phone where you can reach it without impeding your riding experience. If you’ve been thinking about adding this must-have accessory to your bike, we’ve done the research and have some smart options for you to consider. 

    Summary
    A streamlined bike phone mount that features a sturdy clamp to guarantee that your phone is securely attached to your bike.
    Pros
    The patented two-step locking system ensures that your phone is safely attached to the mount. Regardless of how rugged the terrain, your phone will stay in place. This mount is also easy to use and comes with everything you need to install it.
    Cons
    The actual phone case is not sold with this mount, which can make this a pricier option. Also, there have been durability issues where the threads can wear out, and in some cases the clamp can snap entirely.
    Summary
    A modestly-priced bike phone mount that’s ideal for the occasional or daily rider. A universal mounting strap makes this ideal for any mobile phone model.
    Pros
    The 360-degree swivel option means you can use your phone in portrait or landscape mode. You’ll also enjoy edge-to-edge screen visibility. Plus, you don’t need any tools to install this bike phone mount, making it very user-friendly.
    Cons
    In some cases this bike phone mount hasn’t been very durable and may snap after minimal use. And while the case holds your phone securely, the mount can loosen and slide on the handlebar. 
    Summary
    A soft-sided bike phone mount that pulls double duty by also providing a secure pouch to house essentials.
    Pros
    The zippered pouch is big enough to hold items like keys, credit cards, and even charging cables. You’ll appreciate the waterproof construction and versatile nature of this bike phone mount. It is compatible with a variety of iPhone and Android smartphone models. A built-in sun visor allows you to see your phone screen in bright conditions.
    Cons
    If you prefer using your phone in landscape mode, this may not be the bike phone mount for you. This might not be an ideal option for hotter climates as your phone may warn you that it’s overheating in this case. 

Tips

  • Think about how you use your phone when purchasing a bike phone mount. For example, if you prefer to use your phone in landscape mode, don’t buy a fixed mount that can only hold your phone in portrait mode. 
  • If you’re the type to ride your bike regardless of the weather, invest in a bike phone mount that features waterproof capabilities. This way, whether it’s snowing or raining, your smartphone will be protected. 
  • If you upgrade your phone frequently, opt for a universal bike phone mount that is designed to work with a wide range of smartphone models and sizes. This will be more economical versus having to buy a new mount every time you upgrade your phone. 

FAQs

Q: What kind of bike phone mount should I buy?

A: This depends on your personal tastes and which style works best with your needs. You’re most likely to find these three styles: a phone case plus detachable base, plastic brackets or silicone bands (usually for oversized smartphones), and a case that fully encloses your phone with a clear screen for easy viewing. 

Q: Should I pick a mount that’s a hard case or soft case?

A: That depends on how you plan to use your phone. If you need to access your phone frequently while on your bike, a soft case mount will usually feature a screen protector that will allow you to interact with your phone. But if your sole focus is on a sturdy and safe place to house your phone while keeping it within reach, then a hard case is a smarter buy. 

Q: Should I mount my phone on the handlebars or on the stem cap?

A: If you’re concerned about safety, positioning your bike phone mount on your bike’s handlebars might be a smarter choice. With the stem cap, you’ll need to look further down to see and interact with your phone, which can pose a risk for less experienced riders. 

Final Thoughts

Hardcore bike enthusiasts who routinely travel on uneven terrain should consider our best overall selection, the Quad Lock Out Front Bike Mount, because of its secure two-step mounting system.  

Occasional bikers or those who stay on the smoother ground will appreciate our best value option, the Nite Ize Wraptor Rotating Cell Phone Bar Mount

