Best Bike Phone Mounts: Keep Your Phone Within Reach

Tips

Think about how you use your phone when purchasing a bike phone mount. For example, if you prefer to use your phone in landscape mode, don’t buy a fixed mount that can only hold your phone in portrait mode.

If you’re the type to ride your bike regardless of the weather, invest in a bike phone mount that features waterproof capabilities. This way, whether it’s snowing or raining, your smartphone will be protected.

If you upgrade your phone frequently, opt for a universal bike phone mount that is designed to work with a wide range of smartphone models and sizes. This will be more economical versus having to buy a new mount every time you upgrade your phone.

FAQs

Q: What kind of bike phone mount should I buy?

A: This depends on your personal tastes and which style works best with your needs. You’re most likely to find these three styles: a phone case plus detachable base, plastic brackets or silicone bands (usually for oversized smartphones), and a case that fully encloses your phone with a clear screen for easy viewing.

Q: Should I pick a mount that’s a hard case or soft case?

A: That depends on how you plan to use your phone. If you need to access your phone frequently while on your bike, a soft case mount will usually feature a screen protector that will allow you to interact with your phone. But if your sole focus is on a sturdy and safe place to house your phone while keeping it within reach, then a hard case is a smarter buy.

Q: Should I mount my phone on the handlebars or on the stem cap?

A: If you’re concerned about safety, positioning your bike phone mount on your bike’s handlebars might be a smarter choice. With the stem cap, you’ll need to look further down to see and interact with your phone, which can pose a risk for less experienced riders.

Final Thoughts

Hardcore bike enthusiasts who routinely travel on uneven terrain should consider our best overall selection, the Quad Lock Out Front Bike Mount, because of its secure two-step mounting system.

Occasional bikers or those who stay on the smoother ground will appreciate our best value option, the Nite Ize Wraptor Rotating Cell Phone Bar Mount.