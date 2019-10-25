Best Bike Trailers: Explore the Outdoors in Comfort

Tips

Invest in a trailer with bigger wheels and a low center of gravity. That way, you protect your kid from awkward falls on sharp corners and shocks during bumpy rides. If the trailer has pneumatic tires, keep away from wild trails that might easily ruin them or the tubing.

While bike trailers for kids and pets are relatively safe, road users can be unpredictable. Try to only ride when there is minimal traffic or stick to roads that are less frequented.

Make sure your child is strapped in and wearing a helmet. This is to keep them safe in case you encounter a rough patch or hit something.

FAQs

Q: What is the maximum weight a bike trailer for kids can carry?

A: Bike trailers for one kid can carry up to 50 pounds. Two-seat trailers usually have a capacity of 100 pounds. You also need to consider the weight of luggage as it will affect the trailer’s function.

Q: Is a bike trailer safe?

A: Well-constructed bike trailers offer a very safe way to transport your child, pet, or cargo. Those that are specifically designed for kids have safety features and keep your child safe from harm.

Q: How old should a child be to ride in a bike trailer?

A: The ideal age for a kid to travel in a bike trailer is between one year and 18 months when they are old enough to sit upright with a helmet on. However, there are some trailers that cater to small kids and accommodate a rear-facing car seat.

Final Thoughts

If you want your kid to travel in comfort, protected against the elements, we recommend the In-Step 2-in-1 Canopy Bike Trailer. However, if you’re looking to save money, simply get the Allen Sports T-1B Bike Trailer.