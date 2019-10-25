Alfa Romeo’s Extended Warranty Has Some Advantages

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

An extended warranty on your vehicle can be helpful if you're worried about expensive repair bills. This type of warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract, protects your (relatively) new car or SUV after the factory warranty expires.

Alfa Romeo's extended warranty is provided by Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP). Alfa Romeo is part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which also provides MVP protection for brands such as Jeep, Dodge, and Ram. Below are some details about Alfa Romeo's extended warranty and whether it’s worth spending the extra money to get it.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : Up to 8 years and 125,000 miles

: Up to 8 years and 125,000 miles Max Age or Mileage: 4 years or 48,000 miles

Pros



Extensive component coverage

Added perks such as rental car reimbursement and key fob replacement

Transferable to a new owner

Plan can be canceled at any time

Cons



FCA prefers service/repairs are completed by selling dealer

Maintenance, wear and tear, and other issues aren’t covered

Warranty In-Depth

Many drivers choose to purchase Mopar Vehicle Protection as their factory Alfa Romeo warranty comes close to expiration. Alfa Romeo vehicles are eligible for an extended warranty within four years and 48,000 miles of the purchase date.

Alfa Romeo's extended warranty provides repairs and replacements of parts beyond the factory warranty. You can purchase one of two plans: Maximum Care or Added Care Plus, which cover hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which MVP plan you select. Certified, factory-trained technicians make all the repairs using genuine Mopar parts.

Component Coverage

Out of the two plans, Maximum Care offers the most coverage. It includes over 5,000 parts and is exclusionary, which means it covers everything on your vehicle except parts specifically listed by the automaker.

The engine, transmission, steering wheel, power sliding door motors, navigation systems, in-vehicle wireless charging stations, and backup cameras are just some of the items that are covered under Maximum Care.

However, Maximum Care does not cover maintenance services and items, lenses, body and paint, and normal wear and tear of components, such as the manual clutch assembly, brake pads/sho

If you select the Maximum Care plan, you can decide what length of coverage you prefer, which can be as short as two years or as much as eight years/125,000 miles.

The other MVP plan is Added Care Plus, which is inclusionary. The automaker covers over 850 components related to the engine, transmission, drive train, steering, air conditioning, brakes, suspension, electrical, and so on. You can purchase plans that range from five to eight years and as much as 125,000 miles.

The MVP plans are transferable (with a $50 fee) to a subsequent owner should you decide to sell your vehicle before the warranty expires. You can also cancel an MVP plan at any time. If you do so within 60 days, you will receive a full refund. After that, the refund will be prorated and you must pay a $75 cancellation fee.

Additional Coverage

Both MVP plans include roadside assistance in case you need help with a flat tire, battery jump, fuel delivery, lockout services, or towing (up to $100 per occurrence). If you have the Maximum Care plan, it will provide up to $600 for key fob replacement and repair.

If your Alfa Romeo breaks down over 100 miles from home due to a warrantable repair, the MVP plan will reimburse you for a rental car, lodging, and meal expenses (not to exceed $1,000). If you need transportation while your car is being serviced overnight, the extended warranty will also provide rental car reimbursement up to $35 per day (not to exceed $175).

There are additional MVP plans that you can purchase to protect your vehicle's appearance (dents and dings) and tires and wheels (road hazard protection).

What We Like

What's great about the Mopar MVP plans is that they cover numerous components. The stand out is the exclusionary Maximum Care plan, while the Added Care Plus plan is pretty typical in what it provides.

Alfa Romeo's extended warranty is also appealing because of its roadside assistance. This is particularly helpful if you travel frequently and want to be protected if your vehicle breaks down during a road trip. In addition, you will receive reimbursement for trip interruption, rental cars, and key fob replacement, depending on which plan you choose.

Another thing we like about the MVP plans is that they are transferable to another owner. This can increase the resale value should you decide to unload your Alfa Romeo before the warranty expires.

What We Don’t Like

One drawback with the Mopar Vehicle Protection plans is that the automaker prefers you take your vehicle for warrantable service to the dealer that sold you the plan. If you require service from another FCA dealer, you must request it. This can be problematic if your vehicle is disabled, and you're not close to the selling dealership.

Another problem is you must purchase the extended warranty before the factory warranty on your Italian Alfa Romeo expires. If you buy a vehicle that's older than four years or has more than 48,000 miles on it, you don't have as many options.

Finally, even though Maximum Care, in particular, is quite comprehensive in its coverage, it doesn't cover normal wear and tear, maintenance services, and other circumstances. However, this practice is common among most automakers.

FAQs

Q. Is an Alfa Romeo eligible for Mopar vehicle protection?

A. Yes. If you have an Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or FIAT vehicle, you can purchase a Mopar Vehicle Protection plan through an authorized dealership.

Q. How long is an Alfa Romeo extended warranty?

A. You can select the time and mileage terms, up to eight years and 125,000 miles. The coverage starts on the vehicle's warranty start date.

Q. Is an Alfa Romeo extended warranty transferable?

A. Yes. If you purchase an MVP plan and decide you want to sell your vehicle, the extended warranty can be transferred to a private party.

Is Alfa Romeo’s Extended Warranty Worth It?

Extended warranties sometimes get bad press because people don't like spending extra money on coverage after the basic warranty on their vehicles expires. This is understandable, especially if the extended protection isn't very robust. In the case of Mopar's MVP plans, the Maximum Care deal, in particular, is very comprehensive in its inclusions.

If you want the peace of mind that comes with an extended warranty, then it's worth purchasing one for your Alfa Romeo. In addition, extra perks such as roadside assistance are helpful if you're not mechanically inclined and are a frequent traveler.

In the end, it's up to you to decide whether a Mopar extended warranty is worth the additional cost on your Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, or 4C Spider.

