Alfa Romeo’s Warranty Is Nearly All-Inclusive

When you buy a new car, you expect it to be in tip-top condition. However, occasionally they have flaws. New Alfa Romeo owners are protected against defective parts through a factory warranty. All repairs, components, and labor costs are covered by the automaker and are carried out at an authorized Alfa Romeo dealer.

If you are considering purchasing a new Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio, or 4C Spider, check out the details below to find out exactly what is and isn’t covered should a problem occur within the first few years of the vehicle’s service life.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Roadside Assistance : 4 years

: 4 years Corrosion Coverage: 3-5 years no mileage limit

Pros



Nearly all-inclusive in the parts it covers

Coverage is longer than the industry standard

Warranty is transferable

Cons



Powertrain coverage duration is short

Few added perks

Warranty In-Depth

Alfa Romeo is one of the brands of the automaker FCA US LLC, which also includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and FIAT. The Italian luxury car manufacturer provides a basic limited warranty that lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first, and it is transferable.

Typically, automakers provide two types of coverage: bumper-to-bumper and powertrain. Alfa Romeo is an exception in that it combines both of these into one instead of offering different coverage periods for each of them.

Alfa Romeo’s basic limited warranty is comprehensive and covers nearly every part of your vehicle. This includes everything from the engine and transmission to the body and electrical components. The only thing the warranty does not cover is tires and items added to the vehicle after it leaves the manufacturing plant, such as accessories.

Also, it only covers brakes (rotors, pads, linings, and drums), wiper blades, clutch discs/modular clutch assemblies, the windshield and rear window, and wheel alignment and wheel balancing for one year or 12,000 miles.

Additional Coverage

If your vehicle's sheet metal panels rust from the inside and out, the damage is covered for three years with no mileage limit. If the outer-body sheet metal panel (one that is finished and painted) rusts, it is covered for five years or unlimited miles. The warranty will not cover cosmetic or surface corrosion caused by things such as stone chips or scratches in the paint.

The Federal Emission Warranty covers the catalytic converter and powertrain control module for eight years or 80,000 miles. The following are just some of the parts that are covered for four years or 50,000 miles: oxygen sensors, exhaust manifold, intake manifold, throttle body, transmission control module, and vacuum hoses.

If your vehicle breaks down, Alfa Romeo's roadside assistance program will help you with flat tire service, fuel delivery, a battery jumpstart, lockout service, and towing to the nearest authorized Alfa Romeo repair facility. This service is available for four years with no mileage limit.

What’s Not Covered

While Alfa Romeo's warranty is very inclusive, it doesn't cover everything in all situations. For instance, it doesn't cover non-Alfa Romeo parts or equipment, modifications, or damage due to environmental factors, such as acid rain, lightning, floods, or windstorms.

In addition, the warranty doesn't cover problems resulting from collisions, fire, or improper maintenance. Normal maintenance such as engine tune-ups and oil changes and related parts, such as coolant, spark plugs, bulbs, and fuses, are also excluded.

What We Like

The best thing about Alfa Romeo's basic limited warranty is that it's nearly all-inclusive. Plus, it's one year and 14,000 miles longer than the industry standard, which is three years and 36,000 miles. Should your vehicle experience a defect in materials or workmanship, you get some peace of mind from the knowledge that the automaker will take care of the problem at no cost.

In addition, the coverage is transferable to a subsequent owner, free of charge, for the time and mileage that remain in the warranty. This can pay off if you decide to sell your vehicle within its first few years of service life because it can increase its resale value.

Also, Alfa Romeo provides roadside assistance, which is convenient if you need help with a flat tire, jump start, or towing.

What We Don’t Like

One of the biggest drawbacks of Alfa Romeo's warranty is that it bundles its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage into one. Many automakers separate the coverage and provide lengthier terms for the powertrain, which includes the engine, transmission, and transaxle.

However, Alfa Romeo's powertrain coverage is rather short compared to its competitors. Should something happen to these vital components after the warranty ends, you could end up with a costly repair bill.

In addition, Alfa Romeo, similar to other automakers, doesn't cover all components in all circumstances. Damage caused by collisions, fire, modifications, environmental conditions, etc. is excluded.

Finally, the warranty has few added perks besides roadside assistance, which is disappointing when it comes to a luxury automaker. Alfa Romeo does not offer benefits such as trip interruption reimbursement or concierge service, for example.

FAQs

Q. How long is the Alfa Romeo warranty?

A. Alfa Romeo provides new vehicle owners with a four-year/50,000-mile factory warranty that protects against defects in materials or workmanship.

Q. Is an Alfa Romeo warranty transferable?

A. Yes. If you decide to sell your Alfa Romeo while it’s still under warranty, you can transfer the coverage to a private party, free of charge.

Q. Are Alfa Romeos expensive to service?

A. Alfa Romeos are not as reliable as some of their competitors, and their components tend to fail more often than other makes and models. Fortunately, the manufacturer provides coverage that will pay 100 percent of the cost should a warrantable part need a repair or replacement.

Is Alfa Romeo’s Warranty Worth It?

Alfa Romeo’s basic limited warranty is long enough to provide protection should something unexpected occur within the first few years of its service life, despite the short duration of its powertrain coverage.

If you’re thinking about getting a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia, or 4C Spider, the automaker’s factory warranty will supply the protection you need if it breaks down unexpectedly, which could potentially save you a lot of money.

