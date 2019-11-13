Everything You Need to Know About Acura’s Extended Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

All-new Acura vehicles are backed by a factory warranty. Before this warranty expires, car owners have the option of purchasing a vehicle service contract, also known as an extended warranty, from the luxury automaker. This coverage provides protection beyond the original warranty and includes some additional benefits, such as travel protection.

The automaker's Acura Care service contracts take the sting out of costly repair bills related to numerous components on your vehicle. Read on to see if it’s worth the additional cost.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : 8 years or 120,000 miles

: 8 years or 120,000 miles Max Age or Mileage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Transferability: Yes

Pros



Extensive component coverage

24-hour roadside assistance and towing

Rental car reimbursement

Transferable to a private owner



Cons



Coverage must overlap the standard factory warranty

Lack of coverage in certain circumstances

Warranty In-Depth

An Acura Care service contract is available on vehicles that have less than 50,000 miles on the odometer and are model year 2015 or newer. Depending on what type of coverage you choose, it can protect your vehicle for up to eight years or 120,000 miles. Some plans include deductibles, which are paid on a per-visit basis.

Acura Care offers four levels of coverage: New Vehicle Coverage, Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage, Certified Additional Coverage, and Powertrain Coverage (for pre-owned vehicles only).

All components are replaced with genuine Acura-authorized parts by factory-trained technicians at authorized Acura dealerships. If no Acura dealership is available within towing distance, repairs may be made at an authorized service center.

Regular maintenance, such as oil changes, can be carried out anywhere, including a local garage, as long the car owner has proof that maintenance has been performed. If you decide to sell your vehicle while it’s still under warranty, Acura Care coverage can be transferred to a private owner.

Component Coverage

Acura Care covers items such as the engine, transmission, drivetrain, power steering rack, brakes, electrical components, air conditioning/heating systems, suspension, a navigation system, and the audio system. Acura Care is exclusionary coverage, so everything is covered unless a particular component is listed in the automaker's "not covered" list.

For example, it excludes components such as tires, maintenance items, glass, upholstery, trim, carpeting, and ornamentation. Acura won't fix damage due to improper repairs of covered components. In addition, several exhaust system components are excluded.

The warranty also excludes parts or accessories that aren't genuine Acura or American Honda-authorized parts, and communication, navigational, or audio/video entertainment systems that stop working because of changes in content, technology, or wireless service.

In addition, the following events and circumstances are not eligible for coverage:

Repairs that haven't received prior authorization

Failure of non-covered parts

Improper towing or vehicle misuse/abuse

Alteration or modification with aftermarket performance parts

Environmental conditions or external causes, such as fire, collision, theft, vandalism, rust, and corrosion

Damage caused by mice, rats, etc.

Additional Coverage

Acura includes 24-hour roadside assistance through its extended warranty. You will receive towing, battery jump-start, tire change, fuel delivery, and lockout services. If you require transportation while your Acura is being repaired, the automaker will reimburse you up to $45 per day for a total of six days for a rental car.

Roadside assistance benefits cover up to five Acura or Honda passenger vehicles registered to the same household address. Towing to the nearest Honda or Acura dealer, regardless of miles, is also included in the automaker's Family Plan.

Acura Care also includes trip interruption benefits if your vehicle breaks down 100 miles or more from home. You will be reimbursed $100 per day for food and lodging for up to three days. The automaker's concierge service will help with emergency cash advances, insurance claim assistance, and shipment of personal replacement items, among other things.

Another perk is the automaker's personalized travel plan, which supplies Acura owners with custom maps, directions for the fastest or scenic routes, Acura dealer locations, and estimated driving time with distances between stops.

What We Like

Acura's extended warranty is fairly comprehensive, and it can potentially save you thousands of dollars in expenses should your vehicle break down. It covers the drivetrain, electrical components, chassis, heating and cooling, and much more. Overall, Acura Care gives you peace of mind when it comes to major repair costs.

It also provides rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, concierge emergency services, and trip-interruption benefits. All of these features are particularly compelling if you travel frequently and prefer help with problems such as changing a flat tire.

The coverage is also transferable if you decide to sell your vehicle before the plan expires, potentially increasing its resale value. In addition, you can include the cost of the vehicle service contract into your financing, which helps spread out its cost.

What We Don’t Like

One drawback to Acura Care is the four-year, 50,000-mile limit requires you to overlap the coverage with the automaker's standard factory warranty. An Acura's powertrain is covered for six years or 70,000 miles, so essentially you're paying twice for some of the same coverage.

In addition, if you buy an older Acura in which the bumper-to-bumper warranty of four years or 50,000 miles has expired, you are not eligible for Acura Care.

Finally, the coverage is exclusionary, so there are many situations in which your vehicle is not protected, such as in a collision or if it’s involved in a flood. Still, it’s common among most automakers not to cover such things, and insurance usually kicks in during these scenarios.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Acura vehicles:

Acura CL: Rear main seal replacement ($661-$834)

Acura CL: Wheel hub replacement ($389-$429)

Acura Legend: Door lock actuator replacement ($903-$924)

Acura MDX: Fuel evaporative canister replacement ($330-$358)

Acura ILX: Air bag clockspring replacement ($167-$198)

FAQs

Q. What is Acura Care?

A. It is a vehicle service contract that protects against expensive repairs after your factory warranty expires. You can extend coverage on your Acura for up to eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Q. When do I need to purchase Acura Care?

A. You can purchase it anytime as long as your vehicle is a 2015 model or newer and has fewer than 50,000 miles. The automaker recommends purchasing it sooner rather than later, particularly when it has less than 6,000 miles on it because you will have more options when it comes to the kind of plan you can purchase.

Q. Can I cancel my Acura extended warranty?

A. Yes. You can cancel Acura Care any time you want for any reason. You will receive a 100-percent refund if you cancel it within 60 days. Otherwise, your refund will be prorated based on the amount of time remaining on the contract or the mileage used.

Is Acura’s Extended Warranty Worth It?

Even though Acura Care is quite comprehensive in the coverage it provides and includes numerous added perks, it's not for everyone. Extended warranties cost extra, and not all consumers are willing to pay for added coverage once their factory warranty expires.

However, Acura Care provides some peace of mind should your vehicle experience a factory-related defect within the first few years of service, and this can cut down on major expenses. In addition, its benefits, such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and transferability, are hard to ignore.

The vehicle service contract is particularly appealing if you're not mechanically inclined and don't work on your own vehicle. In the end, it's up to you to determine if Acura Care is worth the added cost.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use:

