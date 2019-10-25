Best Mountain Bike Saddles: Upgrade for a More Comfortable Ride

Switch up the seat of your mountain bike for increased comfort and better performance when cycling

By Trey Williams
If you want to spend more time on your mountain bike but simply can’t handle another second in the saddle, chances are that you need a better fit. Comfort is an individual preference and depends on your size, shape, and style of riding, so it makes sense that there’s a wide range of saddles to choose from. Work out what’s best for you with our top-rated picks.

    WTB Volt Pro Saddle
    Summary
    This 260mm black and white mountain bike saddle with efficient flex-tuned shell and grippy microfiber outer cover is available in three different widths to ensure maximum comfort. Mounted on cromoly rails.
    Pros
    The saddle is higher at the back for more efficient pedaling downhill but also includes extra support at the front for uphill climbs. Easy to install and adjust.
    Cons
    The WTB sizing chart may be a little off in comparison to other charts. Saddle shape may restrict movement instead of increasing efficiency if it doesn’t match your riding style.
    Outerdo Mountain Bike Seat
    Summary
    A breathable and ergonomically designed saddle with a hollow design for added ventilation and airflow. Narrow seat shape includes a cut-out center to relieve pressure on sensitive areas and improve performance.
    Pros
    Artificial leather is more durable and waterproof than PVC alternatives. Available in different colors to match the style of your bike.
    Cons
    Arrow painted on top of the seat for accurate lining up with frame may be crooked.
    Dyes to the color seats are reported to run and stain clothing if the bike is used for long periods in a warm, humid environment.
    Bikeroo Comfortable Bike Saddle for Men
    Summary
    Waterproof saddle with extra padding and central cut out for additional comfort. It will fit most bikes and can also be used indoors on cycle-based gym exercises. Dual spring suspension is designed to reduce pressure on the groin.
    Pros
    It comes with a waterproof seat cover, full instructions, and everything you need to mount the saddle onto your bicycle. Universal fittings mean it will fit onto the rails of most bikes, including indoor models.
    Cons
    Designed specifically to suit men’s body shapes and sizes. Additional padding may not match that on other bike saddles, and heavier riders might be disappointed with the level of comfort

Tips

  • Test ride your saddle and make adjustments to the height and position as you go along. Most saddles will come with at least a 30-day return policy, so you can do this without losing any money.
  • For riders looking to spend significant amounts of time on their bikes, it’s worth measuring your sit bones. Saddles come in different widths and shapes and no two people are the same.
  • Experts recommend replacing your saddle roughly every 10,000 to 12,500 miles or if the padding and shell start deteriorating.

FAQs

Q: Is there a difference between men’s and women’s saddles?

A: Women and men tend to have different body shapes, so it makes sense that saddles are designed differently. Women’s saddles tend to be shorter in length and a little wider at the sit spot.

Q: Can I put a road saddle on my mountain bike?

A: There’s no reason why not, as long as it’s comfortable enough to move around on and rugged enough to survive a crash. Whatever you choose, your comfort should come first.

Q: What are mountain bike saddles made of?

A: Modern, high-end saddles are constructed entirely out of carbon fibre, so they’re super lightweight, whereas basic saddle models have a plastic or nylon base and either steel or titanium rails.

Final Thoughts

With its grippy cover and range of sizes, the WTB Volt Pro Saddle is our best overall mountain bike saddle. The narrower, ergonomically-designed Outerdo Mountain Bike Seat is our best value pick.

