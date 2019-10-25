Best Mountain Bike Saddles: Upgrade for a More Comfortable Ride

Tips

Test ride your saddle and make adjustments to the height and position as you go along. Most saddles will come with at least a 30-day return policy, so you can do this without losing any money.

For riders looking to spend significant amounts of time on their bikes, it’s worth measuring your sit bones. Saddles come in different widths and shapes and no two people are the same.

Experts recommend replacing your saddle roughly every 10,000 to 12,500 miles or if the padding and shell start deteriorating.

FAQs

Q: Is there a difference between men’s and women’s saddles?

A: Women and men tend to have different body shapes, so it makes sense that saddles are designed differently. Women’s saddles tend to be shorter in length and a little wider at the sit spot.

Q: Can I put a road saddle on my mountain bike?

A: There’s no reason why not, as long as it’s comfortable enough to move around on and rugged enough to survive a crash. Whatever you choose, your comfort should come first.

Q: What are mountain bike saddles made of?

A: Modern, high-end saddles are constructed entirely out of carbon fibre, so they’re super lightweight, whereas basic saddle models have a plastic or nylon base and either steel or titanium rails.

Final Thoughts

With its grippy cover and range of sizes, the WTB Volt Pro Saddle is our best overall mountain bike saddle. The narrower, ergonomically-designed Outerdo Mountain Bike Seat is our best value pick.