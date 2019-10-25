Best Bike Multi Tools: Don’t Get Sidelined When You Ride

Tips

Even if you’re focused on staying under-budget, be mindful of the quality of a bike multi tool. The last thing you want is for a tool to snap off mid-use because it’s not strong enough to handle the pressure or tension applied to it.

Pay attention to the length of the tools on your bike multi tool. You want tools that are long enough to reach into difficult areas where your hands might not comfortably fit in order to turn a screw or bolt.

A bike multi tool should be easy to use. Aspects like how easily you can access a tool, or having too many tools to keep track of, can impact how user-friendly your bike multi tool will be.

FAQs

Q: What are some common tools that I should look for in a bike multi tool?

A: Depending on your budget, there are limitless combinations that you can find in a quality bike multi tool. In general, a bike multi tool should feature the following essential pieces: screwdrivers, an allen wrench (also known as a hex wrench), a chain tool, and a Torx.

Q: Should I get a case for my bike multi tool?

A: A case can protect your tool and increase the lifespan of its use, but it can also increase the bulk and weight of the gadget. If you’re trying to travel as light as possible, a case might not be a realistic option.

Q: I want a durable bike multi tool, so what should I look for?

Bike multi tools should last for several years. There are specific design features that can practically guarantee that you won’t need to frequently replace this essential tool. Choose a bike multi tool made from aluminum or corrosion-resistant steel—especially on the heads of the screwdriver or wrench components. Likewise, avoid bike multi tools that rely on plastic parts for the actual tools. These models will be less durable.

Final Thoughts

If the thought of not being prepared for even the most unlikely of emergency repairs keeps you up at night, then our best overall selection, the Topeak Alien II Multi Tool, should be at the top of your shopping list.

If you only need the essentials and aren’t looking to spend a fortune, then our best value pick, the CRANKBROTHERs M10 Multi-Tool, should cover your core needs.