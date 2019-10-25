Best Bike Multi Tools: Don’t Get Sidelined When You Ride

Bicycle repairs are frustrating, but keep moving with one of these top bike multi tools

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Whether you need to tighten a chain, change a tire, or perform some other routine or unexpected maintenance task on your bike, you need the right tools for the job. To get back to operational mode quickly, consider purchasing a bike multi tool. We’ve rounded up some of the top options on the market, as well as tips to consider when shopping for this essential piece in your bike kit.

    Topeak Alien II Multi Tool
    Summary
    A 31-function bike multi tool that’s designed to meet even the most unexpected needs when you’re on the go.
    Pros
    This two-part bike multi tool includes common tools like an allen wrench, Torx, and screw drivers. You’ll also appreciate the small size of this tool, which easily fits in your hand, as well as the soft-sided protective carrying case.
    Cons
    Depending on how much torque you use, sometimes the tools can break under pressure. And while there are 31 tools on this product, many of them might not be necessary for the most common bike repairs. 
    CRANKBROTHERs M10 Multi-Tool
    Summary
    A streamlined 10-piece bike multi tool that features the essential and most commonly used bike tools. A modest price makes this a smart buy.
    Pros
    Budget-focused shoppers will appreciate its seven hex wrench sizes and the included metal carrying pouch. The Crankbrothers tool comes with other core tools, such as the allen wrench, Torx, and Phillips and flat screwdrivers.
    Cons
    Use care when removing and inserting the tool into the case; the sharp case edges can cut you. Also, in some situations, the tool fits so snugly in the case that it can be difficult to remove.
    Park Tool Aluminum MT Multi-Tool
    Summary
    A 10-piece bike tool that’s streamlined to fit comfortably in your hand. You’ll appreciate the small size that won’t weigh you down when you’re on the go.
    Pros
    This multi tool includes four hex wrenches, an allen wrench, Torx wrench, and additional bolt tools for common repair needs. It also includes a limited lifetime warranty.
    Cons
    If your focus is on staying light on your bike, you may find this bike multi tool a little bulky in terms of width. Some users may struggle to get a good grip with this tool; the small size can make it hard to use if you have larger hands. It also doesn’t come with a tire lever.

Tips

  • Even if you’re focused on staying under-budget, be mindful of the quality of a bike multi tool. The last thing you want is for a tool to snap off mid-use because it’s not strong enough to handle the pressure or tension applied to it. 
  • Pay attention to the length of the tools on your bike multi tool. You want tools that are long enough to reach into difficult areas where your hands might not comfortably fit in order to turn a screw or bolt. 
  • A bike multi tool should be easy to use. Aspects like how easily you can access a tool, or having too many tools to keep track of, can impact how user-friendly your bike multi tool will be. 

FAQs

Q: What are some common tools that I should look for in a bike multi tool?

A: Depending on your budget, there are limitless combinations that you can find in a quality bike multi tool. In general, a bike multi tool should feature the following essential pieces: screwdrivers, an allen wrench (also known as a hex wrench), a chain tool, and a Torx.

Q: Should I get a case for my bike multi tool?

A: A case can protect your tool and increase the lifespan of its use, but it can also increase the bulk and weight of the gadget. If you’re trying to travel as light as possible, a case might not be a realistic option.

Q: I want a durable bike multi tool, so what should I look for?

Bike multi tools should last for several years. There are specific design features that can practically guarantee that you won’t need to frequently replace this essential tool. Choose a bike multi tool made from aluminum or corrosion-resistant steel—especially on the heads of the screwdriver or wrench components. Likewise, avoid bike multi tools that rely on plastic parts for the actual tools. These models will be less durable.  

Final Thoughts

If the thought of not being prepared for even the most unlikely of emergency repairs keeps you up at night, then our best overall selection, the Topeak Alien II Multi Tool, should be at the top of your shopping list. 

If you only need the essentials and aren’t looking to spend a fortune, then our best value pick, the CRANKBROTHERs M10 Multi-Tool, should cover your core needs. 

