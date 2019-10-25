Best Hardtail Mountain Bikes: Ride Smoothly on Rough Trails

Tips

Wear safety gear, including a helmet and knee pads, when mountain biking. Check the weather in advance so that you can dress appropriately for the conditions in the riding zone.

Carry emergency supplies in case you get lost during an off-road ride. Pack emergency food, a flashlight, and a multitool for repairing your bike.

Your foot positioning on the pedal is crucial for a fatigue-free ride. If you have more of your toes or the ball of the foot on the pedal, you will get tired faster and your leg muscles may ache.

FAQs

Q: What's the difference between a hardtail and full-suspension mountain bike?

A: A full-suspension bike is heavier than a hardtail bike since it has a rear shock and extra pivots that are absent in a hardtail bike. The front and rear shocks make it more comfortable for off-road rides. A hardtail bike only has a front suspension or rigid fork; it's lighter and easier to ride uphill.

Q: Will I damage my hardtail bike if I ride through water?

A: It’s better to carry your bike through the water or go around it. If not, you'll expose the bike's frame and bearings to rust and corrosion. Also, the chain may constantly come off the gears or stop when going uphill.

Q: Can I rely on only the rear brake for mountain biking?

A: It feels pretty cool to make skid marks and kick up dirt with the rear brake, but ignoring the front brake could damage your rear tires. The rear tire and the brakes will wear out faster, and the bike could tip over on a steep slope. Try to press lightly on the rear brake and ease into the front brake for a safe stop.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best hardtail mountain bike is the Diamondback Bicycles Hook Hardtail Mountain Bike. Its lightweight and sturdy design make it a great option for bike packing adventures.

If you are working with a budget, consider the Schwinn Bonafide Mountain Bike. It can handle all kinds of trails and doesn’t break your bank.