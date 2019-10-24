Best Truck Frame Paints: Protect Your Chassis from the Elements

Tips

Punch two holes (one for pouring and one for ventilation) in the lid of the truck paint. Decant some into a container for immediate use, and put the rest into a jar with a screw-top lid. Coat the top of the jar in petroleum jelly to keep it airtight and easily accessible the next time you need it.

Take every safety precaution when painting your truck with a rust-preventive coating. The fumes are highly toxic, and the paint should only be used in well-ventilated areas. The paint itself is designed not to come off whatever it bonds to, including you.

Whichever paint you choose, make sure it’s VOC compliant across all states. The lower its VOC level, the less harmful its fumes are to you and the environment.

FAQs

Q: Can I use truck frame paint in a spray gun?

A: While it should be possible to apply most rust preventive paints using a spray gun, it’s best to check the manufacturer’s recommendations. A wax-based undercoating may need to be warmed up before it can be sprayed efficiently.

Q: Can I paint over the truck frame and underbody paint?

A: Yes, although it’s important to wait until the paint is fully dry before adding a topcoat. And while prep work isn’t vital, we recommend a quick scuff sanding to improve adhesion.

Q: Do I have to prepare the frame of my truck before painting it?

A: It’s important to check the instructions on the paint can. While it’s not necessary in most cases, sanding and cleaning the area with a wire brush will often result in a much smoother finish.

Final Thoughts

For a long-term solution to surface rust prevention, POR-15 Rust Preventive Paint is the best overall truck frame paint.

Our best value pick, the Fluid Film Rust and Corrosion Prevention Undercoating, is a much cheaper, more environmentally-friendly alternative.