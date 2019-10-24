Best Truck Frame Paints: Protect Your Chassis from the Elements

Tips
- Punch two holes (one for pouring and one for ventilation) in the lid of the truck paint. Decant some into a container for immediate use, and put the rest into a jar with a screw-top lid. Coat the top of the jar in petroleum jelly to keep it airtight and easily accessible the next time you need it.
- Take every safety precaution when painting your truck with a rust-preventive coating. The fumes are highly toxic, and the paint should only be used in well-ventilated areas. The paint itself is designed not to come off whatever it bonds to, including you.
- Whichever paint you choose, make sure it’s VOC compliant across all states. The lower its VOC level, the less harmful its fumes are to you and the environment.
FAQs
Q: Can I use truck frame paint in a spray gun?
A: While it should be possible to apply most rust preventive paints using a spray gun, it’s best to check the manufacturer’s recommendations. A wax-based undercoating may need to be warmed up before it can be sprayed efficiently.
Q: Can I paint over the truck frame and underbody paint?
A: Yes, although it’s important to wait until the paint is fully dry before adding a topcoat. And while prep work isn’t vital, we recommend a quick scuff sanding to improve adhesion.
Q: Do I have to prepare the frame of my truck before painting it?
A: It’s important to check the instructions on the paint can. While it’s not necessary in most cases, sanding and cleaning the area with a wire brush will often result in a much smoother finish.
Final Thoughts
For a long-term solution to surface rust prevention, POR-15 Rust Preventive Paint is the best overall truck frame paint.
Our best value pick, the Fluid Film Rust and Corrosion Prevention Undercoating, is a much cheaper, more environmentally-friendly alternative.