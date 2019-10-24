Best Bike Saddles: Experience Maximum Riding Comfort

Maintain an aggressive and comfortable position on your bike with these bike saddles

By Norah Tarichia
A great bike saddle can alleviate riding fatigue and make your ride more enjoyable. It also reduces pain that occurs when you ride on a seat with a width and size that doesn’t match the shape of your crotch area. Our buying guide will help you find the right bike saddle that fits your riding style and budget. 

  • Best Overall
    Fizik Arione K:ium Bicycle Saddle
    Summary
    A narrow and long bike saddle that allows you to shift your weight during a long ride for maximum pedaling power.
    Pros
    Made of reinforced nylon for durability. Has soft cushioning in the middle. Allows a full range of leg motions. It offers enough room for a rider to move back and forth. Lightweight yet stiff. It can accommodate saddlebags and tail lights.
    Cons
    The narrow design is not for everyone. Its flat design makes you slide when tilted.
  • Best Value
    Planet Bike A.R.S. Bicycle Saddle
    Summary
    A comfortable men’s bike saddle with foam padding and a flexible base for optimal support.
    Pros
    Affordable. Sporty design. Made of abrasion-resistant material. It provides anatomical relief. Prevents bruising. It gives the crotch region plenty of breathing room. It’s wider than most bike saddles. Easy to adjust.
    Cons
    The cover isn’t as soft as the more expensive bike saddles. The padding may start to thin with prolonged use.
  • Honorable Mention
    selle ITALIA Diva Bicycle Saddle
    Summary
    A gel-filled women’s bike saddle with anatomical cutouts for comfort and pressure relief.
    Pros
    Stylish design. Well-stitched edges. Breathable and anti-slip material. Has shock-absorbing properties. Offers full support to your body weight when riding. The central cut improves blood flow. The cover feels nice on the skin. A great choice for serious racers.
    Cons
    Expensive. The saddle tip may rub against your inner thighs. The squishy design may not be appealing to everyone.

Tips

  • If you want to adjust your seat, ask someone to help you loosen the clamp and tighten it as you remain seated on the bike with your feet on the pedals at the six and 12 o’clock positions. Alternatively, you can lean it against the wall and adjust it without worrying about tipping over. 
  • If you are particular about your saddle height, use an online saddle height calculator. It will help you get the best saddle height according to your height and leg length. 
  • Replace your saddle when it starts to wear out and expose the metal or when the memory foam thins too much. Also, if you notice that your bottom gets sore even on a short distance, that’s a sign that you should replace the saddle. 

FAQs

Q: How high should a bike saddle be?

A: If you have no interest in building speed in your daily commutes, you can make the saddle slightly lower than the handlebars. Only make it low enough so your back is straightened out and so that you don’t put too much pressure on your knees. However, if want to build speed, your saddle should be extended so that the foot on the six o’clock pedal is fully extended. Take care not to raise it beyond the manufacturer’s recommendations or it will break during your ride. 

Q: Should my feet be able to touch the floor while I’m on a bike?

A: Yes, they should for maximum stopping safety. When you sit on your saddle, the balls of your feet should touch the ground. If only your toes touch the ground, you either have a large bike or need to adjust the saddle height. Also check your arm length. Ensure that you can comfortably reach the handlebars and work the brakes. 

Q: What’s the best angle to tilt the saddle?

A: If the saddle nose is tilted down way too much, you will slide off as you ride and put too much strain on your arms and shoulders. If you tilt the seat up too much, you may feel sore around your crotch. The saddle should ideally be parallel to the ground, but you can tilt it up or down slightly, depending on your comfort. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Fizik Arione K:ium Bicycle Saddle. It’s one of the most comfortable bike seats on the market that promotes maximum pedaling power. 

For a more affordable but comfortable option, consider the Planet Bike A.R.S. Bicycle Saddle

