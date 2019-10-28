Best Bike Bells: Quality Bells for Safe Riding

Tips

Determine what type of bell you want on your bike. Because of their varied weight, size, and design, some bells are better for mountain bikes, some are better for road bikes, and some are better for stunt bikes.

Determine the size of bell you need. Measure the diameter of the location on the handlebars where you want to install the bell, and then check the specifications of the mounts to see if it will fit.

Do you want a soft tinkling sound, a more moderate ring, or a ring that is exceptionally loud? Check out the description of the bell to see if there’s a match.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need a bike bell?

A: A bike bell warns pedestrians and fellow riders of your approach. It’s difficult to see or hear bicyclists coming from behind. A bell makes it safer for you, your fellow riders, pedestrians, joggers, and dog walkers.

Q: Can’t I just yell or simply silently ride by pedestrians or joggers?

A: Yelling “passing on the left” can get tiring after only a few turns. Passing without warning means you’re asking for trouble. You can startle most pedestrians when you swoosh by them, and it’s especially dangerous if children are walking or if a pedestrian is walking a dog.

Q: Are there alternatives to bike bells?

A: The only alternatives are your own voice and possibly a bike horn. Bike horns are more expensive, more complicated to install and operate, and they run on batteries that you must replace occasionally.

Final Thoughts

The Sportout Copper Alloy Bike Bell is our top choice for a high-quality bike bell because it’s attractive and made of a long-lasting alloy.

We chose the BONMiXC Mini Brass Bike Bell as the best value pick.