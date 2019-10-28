Best Bike Bells: Quality Bells for Safe Riding

Choose one of these well-made bike bells for a safe, care-free ride.

By Richard Bowen
Even people who only ride occasionally know that is essential to have a bell to warn pedestrians and other bicyclists of their approach. A bike bell is a must-have for safety reasons and just plain common courtesy. Choose any of these high-quality bike bells, so you can enjoy your ride without having to verbally warn others on the trail. 

    Sportout Copper Alloy Bike Bell
    Summary
    High-quality bell for every type of bike. Made from a copper alloy and has an anti-rust, anti-aging coating. Attractive design and ringtone.
    Pros
    The copper alloy is better than steel because it lasts longer. The bell has a sweet, chiming sound, yet the ring is loud enough so it provides an adequate warning. The hammer is made from hard copper.
    Cons
    Does not fit a one-inch handlebar. Only fits the narrowest handlebars ( ⅞ inch). The lever may not stay in contact with the bell and require an adjustment.
    BONMiXC Mini Brass Bike Bell
    Summary
    This easy-to-install bell is made of brass and produces a clear and sweet, yet loud, sound. Fits any standard bicycle or scooter.
    Pros
    The bell is small, approximately 1.5 inches in diameter, so it is an unobtrusive addition to your handlebars, yet it produces a substantial ring. It’s a solidly built bell that will last.
    Cons
    Mounting is too small to fit on some large, one-inch handlebars. It may ring on its own when going over bumps. 
    Accmor Aluminum Bicycle Bell
    Summary
    This bell features a classic design and look. It’s made for adult and kid bikes and comes in multiple colors. It’s for both right- or left-hand use.
    Pros
    The bell itself is aluminum, but the rest is made of durable anti-rust and anti-aging plastic. It fits most mountain, road, and stunt bikes. It also fits scooters and takes just one minute to install.
    Cons
    There may be some rattling when going over bumps. It does not fit some larger bikes. 

Tips

  • Determine what type of bell you want on your bike. Because of their varied weight, size, and design, some bells are better for mountain bikes, some are better for road bikes, and some are better for stunt bikes.
  • Determine the size of bell you need. Measure the diameter of the location on the handlebars where you want to install the bell, and then check the specifications of the mounts to see if it will fit.  
  • Do you want a soft tinkling sound, a more moderate ring, or a ring that is exceptionally loud? Check out the description of the bell to see if there’s a match.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need a bike bell?

A: A bike bell warns pedestrians and fellow riders of your approach. It’s difficult to see or hear bicyclists coming from behind. A bell makes it safer for you, your fellow riders, pedestrians, joggers, and dog walkers.

Q: Can’t I just yell or simply silently ride by pedestrians or joggers?

A: Yelling “passing on the left” can get tiring after only a few turns. Passing without warning means you’re asking for trouble. You can startle most pedestrians when you swoosh by them, and it’s especially dangerous if children are walking or if a pedestrian is walking a dog. 

Q: Are there alternatives to bike bells?

A: The only alternatives are your own voice and possibly a bike horn. Bike horns are more expensive, more complicated to install and operate, and they run on batteries that you must replace occasionally. 

Final Thoughts

The Sportout Copper Alloy Bike Bell is our top choice for a high-quality bike bell because it’s attractive and made of a long-lasting alloy. 

We chose the BONMiXC Mini Brass Bike Bell as the best value pick.

