Best Bike Tail Lights: Stay Safe While Riding at Night

Tips

If you don’t plan on riding your bike for a long time, remove the tail light and recharge it. If it has detachable batteries, remove them and store them in a safe place to preserve their lifespan.

Wear safety gear when cycling, such as a helmet, knee and elbow pads. There’s never enough light to keep a reckless driver from knocking you over.

If the unit has a remote control for adjusting the light, consider attaching it to the handlebars. You will get distracted if you always have to reach in your backpack for the button.

Keep an eye out for pedestrians. Invest in a loud enough bell for your bike to alert them of your presence.

FAQs

Q: Where’s the best place to mount a bike tail light?

A: The most common place is your bike’s seat post. It can stay undisturbed there, and you don’t have to think about readjusting it. Confirm that the mounting system can fit on your seat post before buying the light.

Q: Will I distract the driver behind me with a tail light?

A: It’s only distracting if the light is too bright, flashing, and elevated. Attaching it on your backpack can also be distracting. To be considerate of the vehicles behind you, keep a steady light and ensure that it’s as low as the headlights on a vehicle.

Q: Should I switch on the tail light during the day?

A: Absolutely. Tail lights are just as important during the day since they help draw the attention of motorists around you to the source of the light. Consider setting it to a flashing mode so that it can stand out from other lights in the surrounding area.

Q: How many lumens should a bike tail light have?

A: The brighter the light, the better. A unit of 70 lumens and above is bright enough to make you visible. Select a unit with adjustable light modes so that you can reduce the brightness at night and increase it during daylight.

Final Thoughts

We picked the Garmin Varia Radar Tail Light as the best bike tail light because it projects a strong and powerful beam of light. You will be easily spotted by vehicles, pedestrians, and other bikes on the road.

The Stupidbright Tail Light Strap is our value pick since it’s way more affordable than most bike tail lights, yet it still delivers a bright light that spreads 180 degrees.