Best Bike Tail Lights: Stay Safe While Riding at Night
Be visible to vehicles behind you with these top bike tail lights.
- Best OverallSummarySummary
A highly visible radar tail light that gives visual and audio alerts to rear approaching vehicles.ProsProsLong battery life. Can sense vehicles within 153 yards. Visible within a 220-degree range. Features three lighting modes. Wirelessly compatible with other Garmin devices. Can be firmly secured on a seat post.ConsConsExpensive. Not as bright during the daytime. Can’t mount on a backpack. The sound warning may be inaudible.
- Best ValueSummarySummary
A single LED rear bike light that offers a bright light with a 180-degree beam.ProsProsAffordable. Water and shock resistant. Compact and lightweight. Made from durable high-grade aluminum. Comes with long lasting batteries. Convenient strap-on design. Can be mounted on almost anything.ConsConsNon-rechargeable batteries. Poor customer support from the manufacturer. Fits loosely on thin seat frames.
- Honorable MentionSummarySummary
A 2-watt rear bike light with LED technology and a USB rechargeable built-in battery.ProsProsProduces a bright and intense light. Water-resistant casing. Compact design. Adjustable flush speeds. Features five flash modes. Comes with a USB cable charger and a seat post mount. Good battery life.ConsConsIt may stop working if you completely drain the battery. Doesn’t have a power switch on the device. Hard to find a mini USB charger.