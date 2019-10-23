Best Bicycle Lights: Be Seen and Light Up the Dark

Tips

If you ride at night, whether on the street or through a trail, wear a high-visibility jacket and put reflectors on your bike and helmet.

To make sure no one steals your bicycle light, remove it from the bike when you leave it behind. They are small enough to fit into a small bag or pocket.

Check the mounting system each time before setting off on a ride to make sure the light is stable and the brackets are tight.

FAQs

Q: Where can I mount a bicycle light?

A: There are a few places to mount the light, and it depends on your preference. You can mount the light on the handlebars so you have easy access to move it around or change the modes. You can put it on the frame and leave it on one setting while you ride. Or you can mount it onto your helmet.

Q: What are the different modes for on a bicycle light?

A: They give you a wider viewing distance and allow drivers and anyone else on the road to see you. The lower settings can be used on a cloudy day, while the higher ones are designed to reveal pitch darkness. The strobe is used as a warning light to reveal your location.

Q: What type of batteries does a bicycle bike light need?

A: The type of batteries will depend on the brand of light you purchase. Many bike lights will require AAA or AA batteries to power them, while others may require lithium-ion batteries such as 9V or rechargeable ones. Others feature batteries similar to phones that can be charged with a USB device. Make sure to check before you buy replacement batteries.

Final Thoughts

For a super bright and long-lasting bicycle light, check out the Cat Eye Rechargeable Bicycle Light.

Or there’s the Victagen USB Rechargeable Bicycle Light, which is less expensive, powerful, and easy to set up.