Best Bike Computers: Plan Your Ride and Monitor Your Performance

Tips

Read the user manual so you have a rough idea of the full potential of the unit. Consult an online manual on how to update the software and use the mapping functions.

Buy a non-slip cover for your bike computer. Ensure that the cover doesn't stretch out the mount or block the buttons.

Dismount the bike computer if you plan to leave your bike unattended for a long time. It may get stolen.

Share the live feed of your cycling routes with your friends or family. It will help them track you in case you get lost.

FAQs

Q: Will rain damage a bike computer?

A: Not every bike GPS is designed to withstand the rain. That's why you need to buy a waterproof design, which is typically Ingress Protection-rated, or IP-rated. Such a device can withstand a light downpour, dripping sweat, drink spills, and a water splash. However, most of these gadgets cannot survive a heavy downpour. You should check the weather forecast for the day to plan ahead.

Q: Is a bike computer better than a smartphone?

A: A smartphone can have a GPS chip built into it that can help you track your position. However, it may not be as accurate as a cycling GPS, which also lets you upload your ride information to the cycling website Strava and monitors your heartbeat. Also, a smartphone’s battery may drain faster than most cycling computers, which have a battery life of over eight hours.

Q: How does a bike computer measure distance?

A: The bike computer typically comes with a magnet and a sensor that attaches to the spokes and the fork, respectively. It then uses the frequency of the wheel rotations and the diameter of the wheel to calculate the average speed, time, and distance covered. More advanced gadgets use satellite tracking to locate your position and determine the speed and distance covered.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best cycling computer is the Garmin Edge GPS Cycling Computer. It’s an advanced navigation system that connects you to other cyclists.

If you are on a tight budget, you can go for the CAT EYE Padrone Wireless Bike Computer. It’s one of the cheapest bike computers on the market.