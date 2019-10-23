Best Bike Pumps: Reliable and Quick Air Pressure for the Ride

Tips

Either place your feet on the footpad or hold it down with something heavy when pumping air into your bicycle’s tire.

Take it slow when pumping air into the tires, and wait for the gauge to fall back to zero before pumping more. You don’t want to put too much air into the tires and cause them to blow.

If you aren’t able to attach the nozzle to your bike valve, it may be because you are using the wrong nozzle. Bike pumps typically come with two modes: one for Presta and one for Schrader valves. You want to make sure which valve is on your bike.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between a Presta and Schrader valve?

A: A Schrader valve is typically the kind that is found on a vehicle’s tire. It is more robust and has a core that is easier to remove. A Presta valve is usually easier to pump because it does not have a valve spring to overcome. It looks like a tiny button that you can press down.

Q: What types of bicycle tires will a pump work on?

A: They work on all types of tires, including road bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid bikes, kid bikes, tricycles, and unicycles. The main difference is how much psi you pump into the specific tires. Be sure to research how much psi is recommended for your particular bike.

Q: How much psi should I put into my tires?

A: This depends on the type of bike you have. If it is a mountain bike, you also have to take into account the type of terrain you are dealing with. It is recommended to ride on tires between 26 and 28 psi. Road bikes need between 80 to 130 psi. It also depends on the size of your tires. When in doubt, search the internet for the recommended amount of psi.

Final Thoughts

The Topeak Joe Blow Sport III High Pressure Bike Floor Pump is one of the best bike pumps and features versatile Presta and Schrader valves and sturdy design.

There’s also the BV Bicycle Ergonomic Bike Floor Pump, which is less expensive. It can reach 160 psi and pumps quickly and efficiently.