Best Bike Pumps: Reliable and Quick Air Pressure for the Ride

Air up your tires with these high-quality bike pumps

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Every biker needs a good bike pump to make sure they ride comfortably, safely, and efficiently. They put air into your tires so you can get back on the road or trail. Pumps are compact and lightweight. You can take many of them with you, or they can be stored almost anywhere. Here are a few of the best bike pumps for your consideration. 

  • Best Overall
    Topeak Joe Blow Sport III High Pressure Bike Floor Pump
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A high-quality sporty bike pump with a solid steel tube, large and comfortable handle, and solid and steady foot base.
    Pros
    Pros
    The gauge is large and easy to read, and the handle pumps smoothly and efficiently. It can connect to both Presta and Schrader valves. It inflates up to 160 psi, and the nozzle connects easily without loss of air.
    Cons
    Cons
    The pump head is large and may be difficult to fit onto bikes with smaller wheels. Also, it is made of plastic and feels flimsy.
  • Best Value
    BV Bicycle Ergonomic Bike Floor Pump
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This pump features a steel barrel that performs quickly and efficiently to pump a sufficient amount of air into the tires.
    Pros
    Pros
    The oversized handle makes creates an easy and comfortable grip. It is compatible with Presta and Schrader nozzles and features a needle-nose extension for footballs and more. It can reach up to 160 psi.
    Cons
    Cons
    The nozzle can be a pain to attach and remove from valves. It is a hassle to lockdown, and it may take a lot of pumps to reach the target psi.
  • Honorable Mention
    Performance Bike Floor Pump
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The pump inflates up to 160 psi with a durable and comfy handle. It includes a place to store needles, and it inflates quickly with its steel barrel.
    Pros
    Pros
    The pump is small, compact, and lightweight. It’s designed out of sturdy material, operates smoothly, and features a large visible gauge. It is versatile and can switch between Presta and Schrader valves. It comes with rubber grips on the tripod footpad.
    Cons
    Cons
    The switch on the two-way adapter allows air to escape from the tire. The valves can be a hassle to lock. The base is plastic and feels like it could break under pressure.

Tips

  • Either place your feet on the footpad or hold it down with something heavy when pumping air into your bicycle’s tire.
  • Take it slow when pumping air into the tires, and wait for the gauge to fall back to zero before pumping more. You don’t want to put too much air into the tires and cause them to blow.
  • If you aren’t able to attach the nozzle to your bike valve, it may be because you are using the wrong nozzle. Bike pumps typically come with two modes: one for Presta and one for Schrader valves. You want to make sure which valve is on your bike.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between a Presta and Schrader valve?

A: A Schrader valve is typically the kind that is found on a vehicle’s tire. It is more robust and has a core that is easier to remove. A Presta valve is usually easier to pump because it does not have a valve spring to overcome. It looks like a tiny button that you can press down.

Q: What types of bicycle tires will a pump work on?

A: They work on all types of tires, including road bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid bikes, kid bikes, tricycles, and unicycles. The main difference is how much psi you pump into the specific tires. Be sure to research how much psi is recommended for your particular bike.

Q: How much psi should I put into my tires?

A: This depends on the type of bike you have. If it is a mountain bike, you also have to take into account the type of terrain you are dealing with. It is recommended to ride on tires between 26 and 28 psi. Road bikes need between 80 to 130 psi. It also depends on the size of your tires. When in doubt, search the internet for the recommended amount of psi.

Final Thoughts

The Topeak Joe Blow Sport III High Pressure Bike Floor Pump is one of the best bike pumps and features versatile Presta and Schrader valves and sturdy design. 

There’s also the BV Bicycle Ergonomic Bike Floor Pump, which is less expensive. It can reach 160 psi and pumps quickly and efficiently.

MORE TO READ