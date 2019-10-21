Best Garage Floor Paints: Upgrade and Protect Your Garage

Tips

To further prevent damage to your garage floor, consider setting parking mats underneath each tire.

Garage floor paint can dry quickly after opening the can, so you will want to act fast and apply it immediately.

Consider investing in protective paint gear when applying the coating. This includes clothing you don’t mind getting paint on, a respirator, and goggles.

You can test the color and finish of the paint by applying it to a small piece of concrete first. If you don’t like the look, you can always paint over it with another coating or a different color.

FAQs

Q: How much paint will I need to cover the garage floor?

A: That will vary depending on the size of your garage. Most manufacturers say 500 square feet is enough to cover a two-car garage, but you may need another box just to be safe. Keep in mind, if you want to apply a second or third coat you will need another box or kit as well.

Q: How long should I wait before parking a vehicle on the paint?

A: Typically, it’s a good rule of thumb to wait around 72 hours before driving vehicles into the garage. This will give the paint time to dry effectively.

Q: What can I do to speed up the drying process?

A: Leaving the garage door open is one of the best ways to ensure the paint dries evenly and effectively. This will also prevent you from getting lightheaded due to any paint smell. You can also point a fan at the ground to dry the paint and help air out any lingering smells.

Final Thoughts

The Rust-Oleum EpoxyShield Garage Floor Coating is a strong coating that can prevent stains and cracks from appearing on your garage floor. The more budget-friendly KILZ Epoxy Acrylic Interior/Exterior Concrete and Garage Floor Paint provide a satin finish to protect your floor and keep it clean.