Best Garage Floor Paints: Upgrade and Protect Your Garage

Protect your floor with these high-quality garage floor paints

By Scott Roepel
Scott Roepel

The garage is one of the most common entrances into your home, and keeping it clean should be a top priority. Over time, the floor can crack due to weathering or get stained from oil leaks and other vehicle fluids. Ensuring the floor is protected will make it last longer and prevent any further damage to the foundation. Coating or painting the floor is one of the best ways to keep it fresh and make it look new. Here are some of the best garage floor paints available.

  • Best Overall
    Rust-Oleum EpoxyShield Garage Floor Coating
    This fast-drying garage floor paint prevents stains from fluids and other chemicals from ruining your garage.
    The semi-gloss finish looks professional and easy to clean. The formula is super adhesive and covers up to 500 square feet. Plus, it has next to no odor.
    You may need two boxes to cover a two-car garage effectively. It is a thick paint and may be difficult to spread.
  • Best Value
    KILZ Epoxy Acrylic Interior/Exterior Concrete and Garage Floor Paint
    This is a water-based paint that is resistant to staining from chemicals, oil, and gasoline. It can go on uncoated or coated concrete.
    It dries quickly and provides a clean satin finish to make the floor stand out. One canister covers up to 500 square feet.
    If you order multiple cans, double-check that their colors match. There may be slight variations in color from can to can. You will need multiple canisters to cover a three-car garage.
  • Honorable Mention
    Diamond Brite Garage Floor Paint
    This compound resists scuff marks, fading, cracking, and peeling. It even holds up to extreme heat and intense cold without peeling or fading.
    Its versatility allows it to be brushed on, rolled on, or sprayed on. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors and shades.
    It will take a while for the paint to dry. This extends the amount of time you must wait to park a vehicle on top of the paint. It also has a strong odor.

Tips

  • To further prevent damage to your garage floor, consider setting parking mats underneath each tire.
  • Garage floor paint can dry quickly after opening the can, so you will want to act fast and apply it immediately.
  • Consider investing in protective paint gear when applying the coating. This includes clothing you don’t mind getting paint on, a respirator, and goggles.
  • You can test the color and finish of the paint by applying it to a small piece of concrete first. If you don’t like the look, you can always paint over it with another coating or a different color.

FAQs

Q: How much paint will I need to cover the garage floor?

A: That will vary depending on the size of your garage. Most manufacturers say 500 square feet is enough to cover a two-car garage, but you may need another box just to be safe. Keep in mind, if you want to apply a second or third coat you will need another box or kit as well.

Q: How long should I wait before parking a vehicle on the paint?

A: Typically, it’s a good rule of thumb to wait around 72 hours before driving vehicles into the garage. This will give the paint time to dry effectively.

Q: What can I do to speed up the drying process?

A: Leaving the garage door open is one of the best ways to ensure the paint dries evenly and effectively. This will also prevent you from getting lightheaded due to any paint smell. You can also point a fan at the ground to dry the paint and help air out any lingering smells.

Final Thoughts

The Rust-Oleum EpoxyShield Garage Floor Coating is a strong coating that can prevent stains and cracks from appearing on your garage floor. The more budget-friendly KILZ Epoxy Acrylic Interior/Exterior Concrete and Garage Floor Paint provide a satin finish to protect your floor and keep it clean.

