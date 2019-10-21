Best Handlebar Tapes: Ride Your Bike Like a Pro

Tips

When you buy handlebar tape, get several pieces. A lot of handlebar tape manufacturers provide multiple color options to fit your specific needs and preferences.

Be careful not to overstretch the handlebar tape during installation. Overstretching compromises the thickness of the tape, greatly reducing its durability. And if the tape is thin, it might tear.

Handlebar tape is susceptible to dirt. It is advisable to select colors that hide dirt. But if you pick a material that is easy to clean, you can improve your bike’s visibility.

FAQs

Q: Which is the best handlebar tape?

A: The best handlebar tape for your bike is determined by your cycling needs. If you mostly cycle in gravel or off road, the handlebar tape will need to be cushioned so it is kind to your hands and dampens vibrations.

Q: When do I need to replace my handlebar tape?

A: Handlebars get plenty of contacts. For this reason, handlebar tape is likely to wear out very fast. If you notice your handlebars getting slippery even in dry conditions—when they were previously snug—it may be time to replace the tape.

Q: Is expensive handlebar tape better than other tapes?

A: Handlebar tape comes with varying features. Many tapes on the higher end of the price spectrum have features that set them apart, like vibration dampening, extra padding, and bar end plugs. However, handlebar tape can be both functional and affordable.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for handlebar tape that will withstand frequent use, you will love the SRAM Supercork Bicycle Bar Tape. But if you want one that combines affordability and functionality, the classic Cinelli Cork Handlebar Tape is a great alternative.