Best Motorcycle Tents: Portable Shelters for Your Bike

These are the top weatherproof motorcycle sheds and tents for easy bike protection

By Bryan Long
If you own a motorcycle but don't have a garage, you can use a cover to keep it clean and protected. However, there is another option that’s easier to use and won't cause any scratches on the paint. Motorcycle tents are small storage shelters that allow you to protect your bike quicker than old-fashioned covers. This guide gives you the top three motorcycle tents available today to keep your bike safe from the elements. 

    Quictent Heavy Duty Motorcycle Shelter Tent
    Summary
    This motorcycle shelter is an easy to use, collapsible tent with a carrying bag that’s perfect for road trips on your bike.
    Pros
    It comes in three different sizes and features ventilation windows. It is weatherproof and UV-resistant. It also has a carrying bag and a TSA code lock to protect your bike. 
    Cons
    Some users in heavy rain areas noted that the mesh windows can be an issue. Some customers have had problems with their setup.
    Popsport Motorcycle Storage Tent
    Summary
    This galvanized steel motorcycle tent is a durable shelter that is available for a much lower price than its competition.
    Pros
    The Popsmart tent features an ergonomic folding design and can be used both bolted down or freely. It is weatherproof and UV-resistant and features removable ventilation inserts. 
    Cons
    This tent shelter is not tall enough for all motorcycles. Without bolting it down, the tent can blow off. 
    The Bike Shield Motorcycle Shelter Tent
    Summary
    This premium motorcycle tent is the best choice for home use thanks to its strong tie-downs and heavy-duty construction.
    Pros
    The Bike Shield has three available sizes and uses a polyethylene coating to repel water and UV rays. It has a convenient setup process and comes with a locking mechanism.
    Cons
    This motorcycle tent is the most expensive option and also requires that you secure it to the ground.

Tips

  • Measure the height, width, and length of your bike to make sure a motorcycle tent will fit over it and to ensure that is also has a little bit of wiggle room. 
  • If you plan on using your tent while you travel, consider one with a floor or crossbar for the tire, so that it won't blow away or be taken down. 
  • Because they can be bolted down, storage tents are a good choice for portable and at-home use. If you only plan to use yours at home, consider one with more permanent tie-downs.
  • Some motorcycle tents are made with thicker materials, which might be a good option if you live in a cold climate and want to protect your bike from the snow. 
  • For long road trips with your bike or frequent stops, make sure your tent is capable of being carried on your bike without being a distraction or getting in your way. 

FAQs

Q: Are motorcycle storage tents portable?

A: Yes. Motorcycle tents are made to be disassembled and reassembled quickly. The complexity of moving depends on the type of materials and the size of the tent.

Q: How do you build a motorcycle tent?

A: Most motorcycle tents are made to collapse fairly quickly, similar to camping tents. The biggest factor is whether or not your tent requires you to secure it to the ground, which can take longer.

Q: Are motorcycle tents weatherproof?

A: Yes, almost every motorcycle tent you can find will have some form of weatherproofing. Water-resistant tents are the most common, while premium options offer UV protection and vents to protect from the heat. 

Final Thoughts

For the best motorcycle protection, check out the Quictent Heavy Duty Motorcycle Shelter Tent. It's weatherproof, UV-resistant, and comes with a TSA lock.

The Popsport Motorcycle Storage Tent is an excellent shelter that comes at a more affordable price. 

