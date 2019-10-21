Best Motorcycle Tents: Portable Shelters for Your Bike

Tips

Measure the height, width, and length of your bike to make sure a motorcycle tent will fit over it and to ensure that is also has a little bit of wiggle room.

If you plan on using your tent while you travel, consider one with a floor or crossbar for the tire, so that it won't blow away or be taken down.

Because they can be bolted down, storage tents are a good choice for portable and at-home use. If you only plan to use yours at home, consider one with more permanent tie-downs.

Some motorcycle tents are made with thicker materials, which might be a good option if you live in a cold climate and want to protect your bike from the snow.

For long road trips with your bike or frequent stops, make sure your tent is capable of being carried on your bike without being a distraction or getting in your way.

FAQs

Q: Are motorcycle storage tents portable?

A: Yes. Motorcycle tents are made to be disassembled and reassembled quickly. The complexity of moving depends on the type of materials and the size of the tent.

Q: How do you build a motorcycle tent?

A: Most motorcycle tents are made to collapse fairly quickly, similar to camping tents. The biggest factor is whether or not your tent requires you to secure it to the ground, which can take longer.

Q: Are motorcycle tents weatherproof?

A: Yes, almost every motorcycle tent you can find will have some form of weatherproofing. Water-resistant tents are the most common, while premium options offer UV protection and vents to protect from the heat.

Final Thoughts

For the best motorcycle protection, check out the Quictent Heavy Duty Motorcycle Shelter Tent. It's weatherproof, UV-resistant, and comes with a TSA lock.

The Popsport Motorcycle Storage Tent is an excellent shelter that comes at a more affordable price.