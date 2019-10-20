Best Manual Tire Changers: Mount and Dismount Tires With Ease

Conveniently change your flat tire with these manual tire changers

By Norah Tarichia
A manual tire changer is an important tool for off-road drivers as well as those who take long road trips. There is a good chance that you will get a flat tire in such instances, and you should be ready for the worst in case there’s no service shop nearby. Here are some of the best manual tire changers that will help you get back on the road if you are stuck with a flat in the middle of nowhere.  

    Goplus Manual Tire Changing Tool 
    Summary
    A heavy-duty tire mounts and demount kit with a bead breaker that can help you repair a wide range of tires.
    Pros
    Tough steel construction. Portable and rust-proof design. It offers a comfortable tire-changing angle. It has a smooth surface to reduce friction.  Protects the tire and rims from damage. Quick and easy to use.
    Cons
    The paint coating may peel off in less than a year. You may struggle to dismount large truck and trailer tires.
    PowerLift Manual Tire Changer Base 
    Summary
    A convenient, reliable, and affordable tire changer that guarantees user safety and helps you get the job done in a short time.
    Pros
    It doesn’t take up much space in a car trunk. Lightweight. Made of corrosion- and rust-resistant stainless steel. Waterproof design. The smooth paint finish that’s easy to clean after use.
    Cons
    Low stand height. May leave paint marks on the rims. Needs to be bolted on the floor for stability.
    Goplus Manual Portable Hand Tire Changer
    Summary
    A portable tire changer and wheel stabilizer that can be used to mount and dismount heavy wheels.
    Pros
    High-quality stainless steel construction. Long-lasting. It can accommodate both small and large tires. Paint-coated to prevent rust and corrosion. Easy to clean. Has a locking collar for a secure hold on the wheel.
    Cons
    Doesn’t come assembled. May scratch aluminum wheels. The red paint may rub off on the tire. 

Tips

  • Before dismounting a punctured tire, make sure to deflate it completely by opening the valve stem. It will be easier to remove the tire from the rim. 
  • If you have a hard time removing the flat tire from the rim, lubricate the edge of the tire and leave the lubricant to soak in for a few minutes. Do the same for a new tire before placing it on the rim. 
  • Read the user’s manual to learn how to use the tool. Alternatively, you can purchase a popular model that comes with online tutorials on how to use the product. 

FAQs

Q: Does a manual tire changer hold the wheel in place?

A: Most tire changers have washers that are typically screwed on to the rim of the tire to limit tire movement when working the bar around the edges. Also, some models have a stand that holds and stabilizes the tire as you work on it.

Q: What is a bead breaker? 

A: A bead breaker is a tool that makes it easier to get the tire off the rim by breaking the bead. A tire bead is a pressurized air held between the tire and the wheel. You can use a bead breaker to hammer the area between the tire and the rim to expel the pressurized air and release the tire from the rim. 

Q: Can a tire changer be used for wheel balancing?

A: It depends on the design of the tire changer. Some models come with wheel balancing tools that equalize the tire weight and the wheel assembly. This reduces tire vibration at high speeds. However, most tire changers only consist of a bead breaker and rim support for mounting and dismounting tires. 

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for the most user-friendly tire changer, consider our top pick, the Goplus Manual Tire Changing Tool

Our best value pick for a tire changer that will deliver the best bang for your buck is the PowerLift Manual Tire Changer Base

