Best Manual Tire Changers: Mount and Dismount Tires With Ease

Tips

Before dismounting a punctured tire, make sure to deflate it completely by opening the valve stem. It will be easier to remove the tire from the rim.

If you have a hard time removing the flat tire from the rim, lubricate the edge of the tire and leave the lubricant to soak in for a few minutes. Do the same for a new tire before placing it on the rim.

Read the user’s manual to learn how to use the tool. Alternatively, you can purchase a popular model that comes with online tutorials on how to use the product.

FAQs

Q: Does a manual tire changer hold the wheel in place?

A: Most tire changers have washers that are typically screwed on to the rim of the tire to limit tire movement when working the bar around the edges. Also, some models have a stand that holds and stabilizes the tire as you work on it.

Q: What is a bead breaker?

A: A bead breaker is a tool that makes it easier to get the tire off the rim by breaking the bead. A tire bead is a pressurized air held between the tire and the wheel. You can use a bead breaker to hammer the area between the tire and the rim to expel the pressurized air and release the tire from the rim.

Q: Can a tire changer be used for wheel balancing?

A: It depends on the design of the tire changer. Some models come with wheel balancing tools that equalize the tire weight and the wheel assembly. This reduces tire vibration at high speeds. However, most tire changers only consist of a bead breaker and rim support for mounting and dismounting tires.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for the most user-friendly tire changer, consider our top pick, the Goplus Manual Tire Changing Tool.

Our best value pick for a tire changer that will deliver the best bang for your buck is the PowerLift Manual Tire Changer Base.