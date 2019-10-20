Best Mountain Bike Water Bottle Cages: Keep Liquids Nearby During Your Ride

Tips

Before making a purchase, check whether you have pre-drilled holes in your bike for attaching a water bottle cage. If you don't have them, you'll have to look for other mounting options. We recommend those that attach to the bike with Velcro loops.

Consider the size of the water bottle when choosing a cage. The cage should tighten around the bottle enough to prevent rattling and fly outs. Still, it shouldn't be too tight because you won't be able to take the bottle out to take a sip during the ride.

A cage should be lightweight, so you don't know that the bottle is there during a ride. Make sure to get one that doesn't burden your bike; however, don't compromise when it comes to sturdiness. A cage should be strong and durable enough to withstand heavy use.

Pick a cage that will match the design of your water bottle and your mountain bike. Black is universal and classy, but you can also opt for other colors that will make your bike stand out from others.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need a water bottle cage for mountain biking?

A: If you put a bottle on your bike, you'll have some free space in your backpack. You'll also relieve your back from the additional burden. Also, a bottle within hand's reach will encourage you to drink more water.

Q: How do I attach a bottle cage on my bike?

A: You can attach a bottle cage onto suspension forks or on a metal bike frame with hose clamps. It's the most common and easiest way to do it. Some cages even come with electrical tape and extra straps for a more secure fit. Another popular method is zip ties and tubes. Consider which one works best for you by taking into account the bike type and the size/weight of your bottle.

Q: Are all water bottle cages the same size?

A: Most cages are built to a standard size to accommodate different bottles. The best ones include adjustable stoppers for a better fit. Nevertheless, we recommend double-checking the size of the cage and whether it's adjustable before making a purchase.

Final Thoughts

We recommend Pro Bike Tool Bike Water Bottle Holder for all bikers who are looking for more stability on the road. The cage does an excellent job of keeping a bottle in its place.

The Ibera Water Bottle Cage is an inexpensive alternative, and it’s impressively good and stable.