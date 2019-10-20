Best Solar Panels: Light Up and Power Your Life

Save money and conserve energy with these high-quality solar panels

By Scott Roepel
If you want to live off the grid, travel in an RV, or save money, using solar panels to power your world is a great alternative to purchasing power from an electric company. By using the sun’s rays, each panel stores a charge and converts it into electricity to power a variety of devices. If you need to heat your camper or cabin and live the life of luxury no matter where you are, here are the best solar panels to consider.

  • Best Overall
    Renogy 100 Watts 12 Volts Monocrystalline Solar Starter Kit
    Summary
    A great kit for first-time solar panel users that includes 100W of power and a charge controller for expandability.
    Pros
    Functions great in RVs, trailers, boats, sheds, and cabins. It is quiet and made out of corrosion-resistant aluminum. It can be linked with additional monocrystalline
    panels.
    Cons
    The controller feels a bit flimsy, and the instructions can be a hassle to understand.
  • Best Value
    Newpowa 100 Watts 12 Volts Polycrystalline Solar Panel
    Summary
    Newpowa offers one of the best affordable solar panels you can find. This 100W 12V panel is sturdy and strong.
    Pros
    The panels are easy to mount, can expand to fit multiple panels, and are constructed with polycrystalline for added power and a blue tint.
    Cons
    They need to be in full sun. A shadow anywhere on them may cut the power output by a large amount. Plus, they are heavy.
  • Honorable Mention
    Go Power! 120W Portable Folding Starter Kit
    Summary
    This starter kit includes simple to fold and carry around solar panels. They offer 120W of power as well.
    Pros
    The kit includes a convenient and heavy-duty nylon carrying case and a power controller. Plus, the panel itself is developed with monocrystalline for improved power.
    Cons
    These solar panels are on the expensive side. They are the heaviest and can be a struggle to set up and reposition. It’s difficult to tell if they are charging.

Tips

  • No matter where you use solar panels, make sure they are properly secured. This is especially true if you attach them to the roofs of RVs.
  • If you want to get the most out of your solar panels, consider manually moving them to follow and track the sun throughout the day.
  • Place stationary solar panels in an area with the most amount of sunlight. Make sure no shadows can reach them, or you will risk losing a significant amount of power.

FAQs

Q: How much solar power do I need to run devices?

A: This depends on the type of device you are using. You also need to keep in mind how many different devices and appliances are in your trailer or home. In addition, calculate how much space around or on the roof you have for mounting the solar panels. The more panels you have, the more power they produce. To find out how much energy you need, you can find calculators online.

Q: Are solar panels weather-resistant or waterproof?

A: All solar panel manufacturers design panels to be weatherproof so they resist rain, snow, and dust. You can check with the specific manufacturer to see what weatherproofing they have fitted for their particular solar panels. 

Q: What is the difference between monocrystalline and polycrystalline?

A: Monocrystalline solar panels are made from a single crystal and feature a thin layer of silicon. They include small square cells across the surface and perform better in low light conditions. Polycrystalline panels are developed out of smaller crystals in each cell. They have rectangular solar cells and may also include a blue coloring. 

Final Thoughts

If you want to switch to solar energy and desire a great starter kit, consider the Renogy 100 Watts 12 Volts Monocrystalline Solar Starter Kit

You can check out the Newpowa 100 Watts 12 Volts Polycrystalline Solar Panel, which is a powerful polycrystalline panel at a less expensive price.

