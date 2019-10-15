Best Tool Backpacks: Pack Your Tools Efficiently

Want your tools to last a long time? Use one of these top tool backpacks to keep them safe

By Alice Musyoka
By Alice Musyoka

Good technicians know how to store their tools. When your tools close at hand, you don’t have to spend hours looking for them when a new project turns up. A tool backpack saves you time and makes you look like a professional. This buying guide on the best tool backpacks will direct you to the top products on the market.

    Veto Pro Pac TECH PAC Service Technician Bag
    Summary
    This is a technician’s “office” and offers stability and durability. You can carry it on your shoulders like a regular backpack or use the molded ergonomic handle. When you’re done with work, hang it up using the aluminum hook.
    Pros
    It is waterproof and keeps your tools dry even during bad weather. Its padded back cushions you against any sharp tools inside. You can easily access your tools in the two storage bays and four compartments with multiple tool pockets.
    Cons
    Some of the tool pockets are too small, even for average-sized tools.
    At full capacity, the bag can feel very heavy, depending on the total weight of the items you carry.
    DEWALT Lighted Tool Backpack Bag
    Summary
    This backpack’s LED light ensures you don't fumble in the dark for tools. It's base pad feet help decrease wear and abrasion. The front zippered pouch allows you to easily access your favorite tools.
    Pros
    It has 48 inner pockets and nine outer pockets that carry all tools, from drill bits to wrench sets to extension cords. Its padded straps, padded handles, and adjustable shoulder straps offer extra comfort and reduce wear and tear.
    Cons
    The LED light will require regular battery replacement. The zippers may also need regular replacement, especially if you use the backpack often.
    AmazonBasics 51 Pocket Tool Bag Backpack
    Summary
    This 51-pocket backpack is one in a line of multi-pocket backpacks offered by AmazonBasics. It’s made of highly durable 600D polyester and lined with PVC-coated 600D polyester to make it extra strong. It also comes with a one-year warranty.
    Pros
    It has two zippered compartments: one for a battery and a cordless drill, and another for tools and parts. Its orange interior makes finding your tools easy. The backpack also features an easy-access pocket on top for storing frequently used tools.
    Cons
    The zippers aren’t very strong and may malfunction after a while. Some of the pockets are too small to be usable. Generally, the backpack is not ideal for heavy usage as it may tear.

Tips

  • If you use extremely small tools for your projects, you can pack them in a pouch and put that in the tool backpack. This will not only reduce the time you take finding them, but it will also ensure that you never lose small tools.
  • Always try to keep the bag in an upright position. This helps you to access your tools faster. It also ensures your backpack’s interior stays clean and dust-free. 
  • As a precautionary measure, have an inventory of all the tools in the bag. This helps you to quickly identify any missing tools. When you have all the necessary tools close by, you can finish a project faster. 

FAQs

Q: Can I use a tool backpack to carry a laptop?

A: Yes. You can store your laptop in one of the backpack’s compartments. However, you need to be careful not to keep your laptop close to sharp tools as they may scratch or damage it. 

Q: How do I clean a tool backpack?

A: Most backpacks can be washed in a washing machine, especially those made of nylon or canvas. Rub minor stains with stain remover and a cloth. A clean backpack will keep your tools free of dirt.

Q: How do I get rid of a bad smell in a tool backpack?

A: The cause of the smell is usually odor-causing bacteria. Once a week, spray vinegar on your backpack’s straps. This is a natural remedy that will kill any odors and break down odor-causing bacteria.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a backpack that can carry work tools for almost any profession, you will appreciate the Veto Pro Pac TECH PAC Service Technician Bag. However, a limited budget shouldn't hinder you from getting a great backpack. The DEWALT Lighted Tool Backpack Bag is an affordable alternative. 

