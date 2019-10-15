Best Solar Battery Maintainers: Save the Lives of Your Batteries

Tips

Most newly designed solar battery maintainers are water and weatherproof. Still, you should double-check this before you buy a particular product. You will use this device outside because it needs solar energy; therefore, it'll be exposed to harsh conditions daily. A water and weatherproof design is a must if you want it to last.

Before you start using a solar maintainer, check that your battery is working correctly. It often happens that the battery is already damaged before it’s connected to the power supply. In this case, no charger or maintainer can bring it to life, so it can’t be blamed for the malfunction.

Solar battery chargers and maintainers are slower than electric ones. They work, but it may just take some time. Be patient and let them do their job.

Don't forget to check your battery every once in a while. Many people tend to leave a battery on a maintainer and forget about it. Although it's unlikely that it will get damaged this way, you should still keep an eye on it.

FAQs

Q: What is a solar battery maintainer?

A: It's a device that keeps batteries at their best performance. A solar maintainer prevents overcharging and complete discharge. It also improves charge quality, so you can run your devices at any time. A solar battery maintainer is recommended for both active and stored batteries.

Q: How do solar maintainers work?

A: Just like any other solar device, a solar battery maintainer converts energy from the sun into electricity. Then it either supplies batteries with the necessary power or cuts the power off completely to avoid overcharging. If you have a flat battery, a maintainer will pass more power to it to keep it alive. On the other hand, it will cut off the power for fully charged batteries to prevent damage due to overcharging.

Q: Do I have to put a solar battery maintainer under direct sunlight?

A: Every solar device works best during the daytime, but you don't have to put them under direct sunlight. Low-quality panels could be affected by humidity and other weather conditions, but high-quality ones can work even when it's cloudy. Keep this in mind before you buy a particular product.

Final Thoughts

The Suner Power Solar Battery Charger and Maintainer made it to the top of our list. It’s a versatile device that proves to be very efficient and durable. If you prefer a cheaper option, we recommend the Schumacher SP-200 Solar Battery Maintainer.