Best Parts Washers: Keep Dirt and Grime Contained

Keep dirt and grime off car and motorcycle parts with these top parts washers

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Dorian Smith-GarciaView Dorian Smith-Garcia's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Keeping the various components of your car clean is a critical part of maintaining it. A parts washer gives you a dedicated mobile space that you can keep in your garage, workshop, or patio to efficiently clean dirty parts or tools. If your tinkering is leaving dirt and grease all over the place, we’ve got the top parts washers to help you corral them all and keep your home clean. 

  • Best Overall
    OEMTOOLS 20 Gallon Mobile Parts Washer
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A 20-gallon washer that is set on casters with two convenient shelves for easy movement and stowing essential items while cleaning your parts.
    Pros
    Pros
    You’ll appreciate the removable drain pan for easy disposal. The leak-resistant basin is also great for safely-containing solvents or cleaners.
    Cons
    Cons
    If you’re trying to clean larger parts, you might struggle to effectively maneuver them. Also, splashback is a common issue, so aqueous cleaners are recommended.
  • Best Value
    Torin Big Red Steel Cabinet Parts Washer with 110V Electric Pump
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A 3.5-gallon capacity parts washer that’s ideal for small parts with a powerful electric pump for consistent and strong water flow.
    Pros
    Pros
    The small size is ideal for occasional users who don’t need a standing washer. The wide basin gives you ample workspace for cleaning small parts.
    Cons
    Cons
    This parts washer is not designed for use with petroleum-based solvents. And in some cases, the hinge on the lid may fail after only a few uses. 
  • Honorable Mention
    Goplus 20 Gallon Mobile Parts Washer Cart
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A modestly-priced standing 20-gallon washer with wheels. The automatic closing lid is ideal in case of a fire risk. Swivel casters also provide enhanced mobility.
    Pros
    Pros
    The automatic solvent circulating rinse and powerful 5.28-gallons per minute circulation rate are popular benefits with this parts washer.
    Cons
    Cons
    This product is not rated for use with flammable solvents and may not work with some non-flammable solvents either.  Only use water-based, non-corrosive solvents.

Tips

  • Look for a parts washer that can maintain a heat between 170 to 175 degrees. These washers will heat up faster, and that means less downtime spent waiting for your parts washer to become operational. 
  • Always make sure you read and understand the instruction manual before using a parts washer. Knowing how to safely operate your parts washer will minimize the risk of injury. 
  • Be sure to wear safety goggles. You don’t want to take the chance of accidentally getting solvent splashed into your eyes. And if you’re concerned about skin reactions, be sure to wear gloves as well. 

FAQs

Q: I don’t need to use a parts washer all the time. What do I need to know?

A: Many parts washers can be dismantled, which means you can also easily store it away when it’s not in use. If you think that you’ll only use your washer occasionally, look for this functionality. 

Q: I’m concerned about safety. What should I consider?

A: Parts washers often work by using flammable solvents. So, one of the most important things to look for in a parts washer is one that has a lid that closes automatically. An automatic closing lid is a safety measure that closes the lid on its own in the event that a fire is detected. 

Q: Which solution should I use with my parts washer?

A: There are two main types of solutions that you can use with a parts washer. One of the most common options is a petroleum-based solvent. While this version does provide a thorough cleanse, there’s always the risk of danger because petroleum solvents are flammable and disposal can be hard, depending on local environmental laws. 

If this risk concerns you, look for aqueous cleaners that are made from alkaline water-based solutions. Unlike petroleum solvents that instantly dissolve dirt and grime, aqueous cleaners break it down first. But the upside is that aqueous cleaners are non-hazardous, non-flammable, and can be disposed of easily.

Final Thoughts

Car and bike enthusiasts who find themselves constantly needing to clean various parts should focus on our Best Overall Pick, the OEMTOOLS 20 Gallon Mobile Parts Washer,  because of its enhanced mobility, flow rates, and safety features.

But if your budget or maintenance needs don’t require a standing parts washer or the need to wash larger items, our Best Value Pick, the Torin Big Red Steel Cabinet Parts Washer with 110V Electric Pump, is a better option for you.

MORE TO READ