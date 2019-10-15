Best Parts Washers: Keep Dirt and Grime Contained

Tips

Look for a parts washer that can maintain a heat between 170 to 175 degrees. These washers will heat up faster, and that means less downtime spent waiting for your parts washer to become operational.

Always make sure you read and understand the instruction manual before using a parts washer. Knowing how to safely operate your parts washer will minimize the risk of injury.

Be sure to wear safety goggles. You don’t want to take the chance of accidentally getting solvent splashed into your eyes. And if you’re concerned about skin reactions, be sure to wear gloves as well.

FAQs

Q: I don’t need to use a parts washer all the time. What do I need to know?

A: Many parts washers can be dismantled, which means you can also easily store it away when it’s not in use. If you think that you’ll only use your washer occasionally, look for this functionality.

Q: I’m concerned about safety. What should I consider?

A: Parts washers often work by using flammable solvents. So, one of the most important things to look for in a parts washer is one that has a lid that closes automatically. An automatic closing lid is a safety measure that closes the lid on its own in the event that a fire is detected.

Q: Which solution should I use with my parts washer?

A: There are two main types of solutions that you can use with a parts washer. One of the most common options is a petroleum-based solvent. While this version does provide a thorough cleanse, there’s always the risk of danger because petroleum solvents are flammable and disposal can be hard, depending on local environmental laws.

If this risk concerns you, look for aqueous cleaners that are made from alkaline water-based solutions. Unlike petroleum solvents that instantly dissolve dirt and grime, aqueous cleaners break it down first. But the upside is that aqueous cleaners are non-hazardous, non-flammable, and can be disposed of easily.

Final Thoughts

Car and bike enthusiasts who find themselves constantly needing to clean various parts should focus on our Best Overall Pick, the OEMTOOLS 20 Gallon Mobile Parts Washer, because of its enhanced mobility, flow rates, and safety features.

But if your budget or maintenance needs don’t require a standing parts washer or the need to wash larger items, our Best Value Pick, the Torin Big Red Steel Cabinet Parts Washer with 110V Electric Pump, is a better option for you.