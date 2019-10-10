Best Chainsaw: Cut Through Lumber with Ease

Tips

All chainsaws need to be lubricated regularly. Check to see if the product comes with an automatic oiling system. Consider buying a lubricating oil to preserve the integrity of the chain and enhance the effectiveness of the rotating mechanism.

The larger your chainsaw is, the more lubrication the chain will require. You also need to add more lubricating oil when performing heavy-duty jobs, such as cutting through dry wood.

All chainsaws work differently, and it’s important that you read the manufacturer's instructions before operating one to guarantee your safety.

Ensure that you wear protective gear when operating a chainsaw. That includes safety goggles, gloves, long pants, a helmet, boots, and earmuffs.

FAQs

Q: What causes a chainsaw chain to stretch out?

A: Normal wear may cause the chain to stretch out with time. The chain stretches out from heating up as it constantly rubs against the guide. You can delay the wear process by lubricating the chain to reduce friction. Also, the chain may be loose-fitting if the sprockets wear out and the chain can no longer grip on to the sprocket.

Q: Do chainsaws overheat?

A: Like most power tools with an engine, chainsaws can overheat, especially during the summer months. The buildup of dust, dirt, or oil in the internal systems may cause the chain to overheat unnecessarily. You should conduct maintenance on the chain, engine, and guide bar by keeping them clean to reduce friction and overheating.

Q: Will sharpening a chainsaw damage it?

A: It’s fine to sharpen your chainsaw since it gets dull the more you use it. If you notice that you use more pressure to cut through wood or that the chainsaw smokes even when lubricated, then you may have to sharpen it. A dull chainsaw also rattles or pulls in one direction. Get an expert to sharpen the tool for you to avoid damaging it.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the WORX Powered Chain Saw. The chainsaw is easy to handle, great for a variety of jobs, and has a prevention brake designed to guarantee your safety. It’s also a low-maintenance tool, and you will never have to worry about running out of battery power in the middle of a job.

Alternatively, you could choose the Remington Limb N Trim Electric Chainsaw, which is a great budget-friendly option.