Best Commuter Bikes: Save Gas and Enjoy a Leisurely Ride to Work

Get to work in style with these unique and fun commuter bikes

By Scott Roepel
Commuter bikes are great if you want to get to work without dealing with traffic. They are best for large cities with heavy congestion and where getting around in a car is a pain. They are also a healthy alternative to driving and are a great way to lose weight and get in shape. If you are considering commuting to work and live close enough to ride your bike, here are a few of the best commuter bikes available.

  • Best Overall
    SwagCycle EB-5 Pro Lightweight and Aluminum Folding Commuter EBike
    Check Latest Price
    The reinforced sturdy frame is foldable for easy storage. It’s versatile and doubles as an electric bike and pedal bike. The motor can reach 15 mph.
    The bike comes pre-assembled. The battery lasts up to 15 miles. It features large 14-inch rubber air-filled tires for additional comfort, traction, and control.
    Folding it can be a hassle and time-consuming process. It’s also heavy, weighing 40 pounds. The battery takes five hours to recharge.
  • Best Value
    Schwinn Loop Folding Commuter Bicycle
    Check Latest Price
    Easy folding for quick storage. Developed out of tough steel. Long-lasting and large 20-inch wheels boost performance and grip.
    Features a seven-speed shifter for additional strength and comfort. Includes a heavy-duty nylon storage bag, fenders, and a storage compartment behind the seat.
    The seat may be a little stiff. Keeping it folded may require a bungee cord or straps. The shock absorption is on the low end, and you may get a lot of vibrations on the ride.
  • Honorable Mention
    Retrospec Harper Coaster Fixie Style Single-Speed Commuter Bike
    Check Latest Price
    The frame is developed out of hi-tensile steel for improved strength and durability. The body absorbs shocks and reduces vibrations for increased comfort.
    It’s fitted with robust 27-inch wheels for additional support and control. They are puncture-resistant and absorb more bumps for a smoother ride.
    It is only a single-speed bike, so riding uphill will be more challenging. The paint can chip easily. It requires some assembly.

Tips

  • Make sure to use bike lanes and obey traffic laws while traveling on a bike to stay as safe as possible.
  • Always wear a helmet when riding on a bike to avoid any potential head injuries.
  • If riding in traffic or at night, you should attach reflective markers to your bike to make sure drivers can see you. You should also invest in a high-visibility jacket.
  • If the seat is too stiff or rough, you can get a replacement with thicker padding. You can also invest in a pair of comfortable cycling shorts that feature their own form of padding.

FAQs

Q: Do commuter bikes have a weight capacity?

A: Commuter bikes are built for getting around quickly and efficiently. They are designed to be light and easier to carry, so they will have a weight restriction to ensure the frame doesn’t weaken or break. Most bikes will have a maximum weight capacity of around 220 to 250 pounds. However, this will depend on the brand. You should consult with the manufacturer’s guidelines to see the weight limits.

Q: What can I do to maintain my commuter bike?

A: To properly maintain your commuter bike, you should clean the frame with a cloth, and make sure to remove any debris from the brakes, adjustable seat, and handlebars. Routinely check to make sure the bolts are tightened, and lubricate the wheels to make sure they keep spinning smoothly.

Q: How can I protect my bike from being stolen?

A: Consider getting a bike lock to secure your bike once you reach your destination. While many can be folded for compact storage, others need to be set up on a bike rack. When at home, you should keep it in the garage or inside somewhere out of the rain.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best versatile commuter bikes with an electric motor for increased speed and power, consider the SwagCycle EB-5 Pro Lightweight and Aluminum Folding Commuter EBike

Or for a budget-friendly option, there’s the Schwinn Loop Folding Commuter Bicycle, which comes with large tires and a storage compartment to hold bags or books.

