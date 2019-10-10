Best Commuter Bikes: Save Gas and Enjoy a Leisurely Ride to Work

Tips

Make sure to use bike lanes and obey traffic laws while traveling on a bike to stay as safe as possible.

Always wear a helmet when riding on a bike to avoid any potential head injuries.

If riding in traffic or at night, you should attach reflective markers to your bike to make sure drivers can see you. You should also invest in a high-visibility jacket.

If the seat is too stiff or rough, you can get a replacement with thicker padding. You can also invest in a pair of comfortable cycling shorts that feature their own form of padding.

FAQs

Q: Do commuter bikes have a weight capacity?

A: Commuter bikes are built for getting around quickly and efficiently. They are designed to be light and easier to carry, so they will have a weight restriction to ensure the frame doesn’t weaken or break. Most bikes will have a maximum weight capacity of around 220 to 250 pounds. However, this will depend on the brand. You should consult with the manufacturer’s guidelines to see the weight limits.

Q: What can I do to maintain my commuter bike?

A: To properly maintain your commuter bike, you should clean the frame with a cloth, and make sure to remove any debris from the brakes, adjustable seat, and handlebars. Routinely check to make sure the bolts are tightened, and lubricate the wheels to make sure they keep spinning smoothly.

Q: How can I protect my bike from being stolen?

A: Consider getting a bike lock to secure your bike once you reach your destination. While many can be folded for compact storage, others need to be set up on a bike rack. When at home, you should keep it in the garage or inside somewhere out of the rain.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best versatile commuter bikes with an electric motor for increased speed and power, consider the SwagCycle EB-5 Pro Lightweight and Aluminum Folding Commuter EBike.

Or for a budget-friendly option, there’s the Schwinn Loop Folding Commuter Bicycle, which comes with large tires and a storage compartment to hold bags or books.