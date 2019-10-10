Best Cordless Drills: Complete Projects with Speed and Power

Tips

Wear gloves when operating a cordless drill. Changing out the drill bits can be a hassle and hurt your skin when gripping the chuck.

Always practice caution when using a cordless drill. Keep your hands and fingers away from the drill bit when operating it to prevent damaging them.

You can eyeball where you want a screw to go, but consider using a tape measure as guidance. This will ensure you get a perfect level for the item you are hanging up.

FAQs

Q: How long does the battery last on a cordless drill?

A: This will depend on what drill and brand you get. Generally, they will last a few hours, but this will also vary on how you use the drill. More difficult jobs can drain the battery more quickly, and putting more stress on the drill can also weaken the battery.

Q: Will a cordless drill work when plugged in?

A: A cordless drill should still function when plugged into a power outlet.

Q: Can I buy replacement drill bits if they get damaged?

A: Yes. While drill bits are made out of a strong and durable metal, they can chip and wear down over time. You can buy kits online or in stores that match your previous set or find ones that are compatible with your drill.

Final Thoughts

For a powerful and easy-to-handle cordless drill, consider the Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit. Or choose the KIMO Cordless Drill Driver Kit, which is much less expensive, more versatile, and stands out with its vibrant green color.