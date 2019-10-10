Best Cordless Drills: Complete Projects with Speed and Power

Work smarter not harder with these high-quality cordless drills

By Scott Roepel
Whether you’re a construction worker, contractor, or do-it-yourself guru, cordless drills go a long way when it comes to completing projects. They are small, lightweight, and powerful enough to finish nearly any home project you can think of. Here are the best cordless drills to consider for your next job.

  • Best Overall
    Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit
    Summary
    This lightweight tool is designed to easily fit in your hand. It features 300 watts of power and a 20V motor.
    Pros
    The kit comes with a convenient carrying case, and the drill comes with an easy-to-use, one-handed quick-change option for swapping out drill bits.
    Cons
    The chuck can be a hassle to tighten down the drill bits and can be painful on your hand if you’re not wearing gloves. The battery life is short as well.
  • Best Value
    KIMO Cordless Drill Driver Kit
    Summary
    The drill comes with three options: screw-driving, drilling, and impact drilling. It also features two variable speeds. The bright green color is also fun and unique.
    Pros
    The motor is developed out of an all-copper material for additional strength and power. This also makes it lighter and cooler to the touch.
    Cons
    The guidebook can be confusing to understand, and if the battery breaks, finding a replacement can be a hassle.
  • Honorable Mention
    Black and Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill
    Summary
    This lightweight drill with a soft-grip handle ensures you have a firm grasp. The tool is also built with strong and sturdy materials.
    Pros
    The 20V lithium-ion battery can hold a charge for up to 18 months. It also comes with 30 accessories to help complete any home project.
    Cons
    It can get hot quickly but cools down just as fast. It is lacking a bit in the power department and won’t punch through thicker materials easily.

Tips

  • Wear gloves when operating a cordless drill. Changing out the drill bits can be a hassle and hurt your skin when gripping the chuck.
  • Always practice caution when using a cordless drill. Keep your hands and fingers away from the drill bit when operating it to prevent damaging them.
  • You can eyeball where you want a screw to go, but consider using a tape measure as guidance. This will ensure you get a perfect level for the item you are hanging up.

FAQs

Q: How long does the battery last on a cordless drill?

A: This will depend on what drill and brand you get. Generally, they will last a few hours, but this will also vary on how you use the drill. More difficult jobs can drain the battery more quickly, and putting more stress on the drill can also weaken the battery.

Q: Will a cordless drill work when plugged in?

A: A cordless drill should still function when plugged into a power outlet.

Q: Can I buy replacement drill bits if they get damaged?

A: Yes. While drill bits are made out of a strong and durable metal, they can chip and wear down over time. You can buy kits online or in stores that match your previous set or find ones that are compatible with your drill.

Final Thoughts

For a powerful and easy-to-handle cordless drill, consider the Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit. Or choose the KIMO Cordless Drill Driver Kit, which is much less expensive, more versatile, and stands out with its vibrant green color.

