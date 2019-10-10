Best Garage Door Openers: Seamlessly Open and Shut the Door

Tips
- To prevent the garage from sticking to the ground when it’s wet or hot outside, consider using a good lubricant on all of the moving parts.
- You should consider testing the garage door safety features by placing an object in front of the laser grid while the door is closing.
- For added security, look for a garage door opener that changes the codes sent between the opener remote and the receiver. This can stop thieves from hacking into the system and copying previous codes.
FAQs
Q: How do I get the belt to quiet down?
A: The best way to get the belt to stay quiet is by using a garage door lubricant, such as the 3-IN-ONE Professional Garage Door Lubricant with Smart Straw. A word of warning against lubricants: while the compound is designed to help lubricate metal and make things easier to move, it is not built to clean parts.
Q: How do I install a garage door opener?
A: If you don’t want to hire a professional, you can simply reuse the old mounting brackets and harnesses from the previous opener. If you are adding a new one, you will need to install the mounting brackets by hand to the ceiling and follow the guidebook closely.
Q: Do garage door openers have a weight limit?
A: Yes, garage door openers are limited by how much weight they can carry. You will need to know the full weight of your garage door before purchasing and installing a new opener to ensure it can open it properly.
Final Thoughts
For a wireless, durable, and long-lasting garage door opener, consider the Chamberlain Smartphone-Controlled Ultra-Quiet Garage Door Opener. Or you can select the Genie ChainMax Garage Door Opener, which is both convenient and powerful at a cheaper price.