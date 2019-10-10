Best Garage Door Openers: Seamlessly Open and Shut the Door

Tips

To prevent the garage from sticking to the ground when it’s wet or hot outside, consider using a good lubricant on all of the moving parts.

You should consider testing the garage door safety features by placing an object in front of the laser grid while the door is closing.

For added security, look for a garage door opener that changes the codes sent between the opener remote and the receiver. This can stop thieves from hacking into the system and copying previous codes.

FAQs

Q: How do I get the belt to quiet down?

A: The best way to get the belt to stay quiet is by using a garage door lubricant, such as the 3-IN-ONE Professional Garage Door Lubricant with Smart Straw. A word of warning against lubricants: while the compound is designed to help lubricate metal and make things easier to move, it is not built to clean parts.

Q: How do I install a garage door opener?

A: If you don’t want to hire a professional, you can simply reuse the old mounting brackets and harnesses from the previous opener. If you are adding a new one, you will need to install the mounting brackets by hand to the ceiling and follow the guidebook closely.

Q: Do garage door openers have a weight limit?

A: Yes, garage door openers are limited by how much weight they can carry. You will need to know the full weight of your garage door before purchasing and installing a new opener to ensure it can open it properly.

Final Thoughts

For a wireless, durable, and long-lasting garage door opener, consider the Chamberlain Smartphone-Controlled Ultra-Quiet Garage Door Opener. Or you can select the Genie ChainMax Garage Door Opener, which is both convenient and powerful at a cheaper price.