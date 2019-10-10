Best Mountain Bike Gloves: Improve Grip and Control on the Trail

Tips

If you like riding in the winter or colder months, you can invest in hand warmers, glove liners, or full-arm sleeves to heat your fingers.

To increase the amount of grip on the handlebars, you should also consider investing in enhanced rubber grips.

Fingerless gloves are designed to give you more control over the brakes and gear knobs. They are also more convenient if you need to use your cellphone during the ride.

You can find gloves that allow you to use them with your smartphone. However, they may be more expensive and don’t always work very well.

FAQs

Q: How can I be sure a mountain bike glove fits comfortably before buying it?

A: Measure your hands and compare the size with the manufacturer's sizing chart. To do this, measure the length of your palm and consult the sizes listed with the gloves. Find a pair that fits comfortably without being too snug or too loose. You need to move your fingers around without being restricted by the material.

Q: How do I wash mountain bike gloves?

A: Mountain biking can leave you sweaty and stinky, so it’s a good idea to wash the gloves and your gear after the ride. Washing them also depends on what style and material they are made of. Many are easy to clean by simply rinsing them with warm water or using a wet towel mixed with soap. You can also toss them in the washing machine, and then leave them out to dry. Consult the manufacturer to see the best way to properly clean your gloves, so you don't ruin them.

Q: Are there mountain bike gloves designed for specific seasons?

A: Yes, there are gloves designed to work and protect your hands in fingers depending on the weather. For hot weather riding, you’ll need breathable gloves to keep your hands cool in the summer. You may want thicker gloves if you ride in the rain or in winter.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best pairs of mountain bike gloves to protect your hands and fingers against the elements and cuts or scrapes, consider the Giro DND Mountain Bike Gloves.

There are also Gearonic Mountain Bike Gloves, which provide a strong grip and more control over the bike.