Best Mountain Bike Gloves: Improve Grip and Control on the Trail

Ride harder and further with these grippy and durable mountain bike gloves

By Scott Roepel
Mountain biking is a thrilling way to spend an afternoon or weekend. Whether you’re a pro or just getting started, you will need the right gear to stay safe and have fun. One of the most important things you will need are mountain bike gloves. They protect your hands and give you a firmer grip on the handlebars. If you need a new pair or are just starting out, here are the best mountain bike gloves to consider.

  • Best Overall
    Giro DND Mountain Bike Gloves
    Summary
    Developed out of synthetic fiber for improved durability. Four-way-stretch design and breathable material. The touchscreen is compatible.
    Pros
    Moisture-wicking prevents water or liquid from soaking through the fabric. Includes a suede microfiber palm and EVA crash pads for added protection.
    Cons
    It may be a hassle to get them to work with smartphone screens. Tends to run snug. Not great for winter riding.
  • Best Value
    Gearonic Mountain Bike Gloves
    Summary
    Designed with a tough high-quality nylon fabric. Includes durable palm pads to increase grip and comfortability.
    Pros
    The material is breathable and allows cool air to flow through during rides. Features an anti-shock slip pad for more control.
    Cons
    They are fingerless, which can be a plus and a minus. Your fingers will get cold, and they could be hurt during a fall. They may take a while to conform and stretch to your hands.
  • Honorable Mention
    Seibertron Dirtpaw Unisex Mountain Bike Gloves
    Summary
    Fully-closed gloves with silicone finger pads and knuckle guards. Developed with a padded Lycra material with touch screen recognition.
    Pros
    Their design helps to increase grip strength and control on the handlebars. Their versatility makes them great for BMX biking, ATVs, and downhill biking as well. Great cool weather gloves.
    Cons
    Your hands can get hot and sweaty. The material isn’t that breathable. The touchscreen ability may be difficult to get to work.

Tips

  • If you like riding in the winter or colder months, you can invest in hand warmers, glove liners, or full-arm sleeves to heat your fingers.
  • To increase the amount of grip on the handlebars, you should also consider investing in enhanced rubber grips.
  • Fingerless gloves are designed to give you more control over the brakes and gear knobs. They are also more convenient if you need to use your cellphone during the ride.
  • You can find gloves that allow you to use them with your smartphone. However, they may be more expensive and don’t always work very well. 

FAQs

Q: How can I be sure a mountain bike glove fits comfortably before buying it?

A: Measure your hands and compare the size with the manufacturer's sizing chart. To do this, measure the length of your palm and consult the sizes listed with the gloves. Find a pair that fits comfortably without being too snug or too loose. You need to move your fingers around without being restricted by the material.

Q: How do I wash mountain bike gloves?

A: Mountain biking can leave you sweaty and stinky, so it’s a good idea to wash the gloves and your gear after the ride. Washing them also depends on what style and material they are made of. Many are easy to clean by simply rinsing them with warm water or using a wet towel mixed with soap. You can also toss them in the washing machine, and then leave them out to dry. Consult the manufacturer to see the best way to properly clean your gloves, so you don't ruin them.

Q: Are there mountain bike gloves designed for specific seasons?

A: Yes, there are gloves designed to work and protect your hands in fingers depending on the weather. For hot weather riding, you’ll need breathable gloves to keep your hands cool in the summer. You may want thicker gloves if you ride in the rain or in winter.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best pairs of mountain bike gloves to protect your hands and fingers against the elements and cuts or scrapes, consider the Giro DND Mountain Bike Gloves

There are also Gearonic Mountain Bike Gloves, which provide a strong grip and more control over the bike. 

