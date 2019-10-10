Best Mountain Bike Lights: Illuminate the Trail

Illuminate the path ahead with these bright mountain bike lights

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you’re an avid mountain biker or one that’s just starting out, you will need the best equipment to get you through the day and night. Sometimes you will end up riding at night or in a dark forest, and having the best mountain bike light will help you see more clearly. It will also allow others to see you coming and can alert you to any dangerous obstacles that may lie ahead. Here are a few of the highest-rated mountain bike lights to consider for your next adventure.

  • Best Overall
    Bright Eyes Fully Waterproof 1600 Lumen Rechargeable Mountain Bike Headlight
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Includes a bright LED light at 1,600 lumens, it lasts up to 16 hours, and it comes with three variable modes to control the brightness.
    Pros
    Pros
    It is compatible with all bike handlebars, features a strobe effect, has an optional head mount, and is rechargeable and waterproof.
    Cons
    Cons
    Charging can be a hassle, as you have to remove the battery from the light. It may also take a while to fully charge it.
  • Best Value
    Victagen USB Rechargeable Bike Light
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Includes five different lighting modes for a wider and brighter selection, a one-touch switch for easy activation, and it is waterproof.
    Pros
    Pros
    It’s developed out of a military-grade aluminum alloy and claims to feature 2,400 lumens that can shine up to 300 yards away for up to four hours on high.
    Cons
    Cons
    The mounting bracket feels cheap and flimsy. The light and casing are heavy and bulky. It might produce a bit less than 2,400 lumens
  • Honorable Mention
    NiteRider Lumina Micro USB Rechargeable Bike Light
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The casing is made out of long-lasting fiberglass material that is reinforced with nylon for more durability. It comes with 750 lumens.
    Pros
    Pros
    The light features a lock mode to make sure it won’t turn on accidentally and drain the battery. It is USB-rechargeable, plus it is water- and dust-resistant.
    Cons
    Cons
    The high-beam setting drains the battery quite quickly, and the overall battery life is short. The mounting system can be a hassle.

Tips

  • To conserve the battery life of the mountain bike light, consider removing the batteries when it is not in use.
  • Check the mounting system before and after each ride to make sure it hasn’t loosened. More strenuous terrain can loosen the bracket, causing the light to drop.
  • While most mountain bike lights are waterproof, you want to make sure it is completely dry before charging it. This way you will avoid any potential fire hazard and prevent damaging the device.
  • Avoid shining the light directly in someone’s eyes. Mountain bike lights are designed to be extremely bright to let you see the path at night. If someone else is ahead of you or passing you, try your best to avoid pointing it directly at his or her face.

FAQs

Q: What type of batteries does a mountain bike light need?

A: That will depend on the type and brand of light you purchase. While many mountain bike lights will need AAA or AA batteries to power them due to their small size, others will require more robust lithium-ion batteries. These can range from 9V batteries to rechargeable ones. Make sure to check before you buy replacement batteries.

Q: Is it better to mount a mountain bike light to the handlebars or my helmet?

A: This depends on the style of riding you do and the rider’s preference. While the handlebars are a more stationary place to mount the light, it will still bounce around while you go over rough terrain. Mounting it on your helmet may give you a better field of vision because the light source is closer to your eyes. However, it may also move around more frequently as you move and bob your head.

Q: Can I strengthen or improve the mounting system to hold a mountain bike light in place?

A: If the mounting hardware seems too flimsy or falls off constantly, you can use a strong adhesive to hold it in place. You should be able to find tape or glue designed for bikes in bike stores or online.

Final Thoughts

For a powerful and long-lasting mountain bike light, consider the Bright Eyes Fully Waterproof 1600 Lumen Rechargeable Mountain Bike Headlight

Or you can use the budget-friendly Victagen USB Rechargeable Bike Light, which features five different settings for a wider range of light. 

MORE TO READ