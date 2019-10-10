Best Mountain Bike Lights: Illuminate the Trail

Tips

To conserve the battery life of the mountain bike light, consider removing the batteries when it is not in use.

Check the mounting system before and after each ride to make sure it hasn’t loosened. More strenuous terrain can loosen the bracket, causing the light to drop.

While most mountain bike lights are waterproof, you want to make sure it is completely dry before charging it. This way you will avoid any potential fire hazard and prevent damaging the device.

Avoid shining the light directly in someone’s eyes. Mountain bike lights are designed to be extremely bright to let you see the path at night. If someone else is ahead of you or passing you, try your best to avoid pointing it directly at his or her face.

FAQs

Q: What type of batteries does a mountain bike light need?

A: That will depend on the type and brand of light you purchase. While many mountain bike lights will need AAA or AA batteries to power them due to their small size, others will require more robust lithium-ion batteries. These can range from 9V batteries to rechargeable ones. Make sure to check before you buy replacement batteries.

Q: Is it better to mount a mountain bike light to the handlebars or my helmet?

A: This depends on the style of riding you do and the rider’s preference. While the handlebars are a more stationary place to mount the light, it will still bounce around while you go over rough terrain. Mounting it on your helmet may give you a better field of vision because the light source is closer to your eyes. However, it may also move around more frequently as you move and bob your head.

Q: Can I strengthen or improve the mounting system to hold a mountain bike light in place?

A: If the mounting hardware seems too flimsy or falls off constantly, you can use a strong adhesive to hold it in place. You should be able to find tape or glue designed for bikes in bike stores or online.

Final Thoughts

For a powerful and long-lasting mountain bike light, consider the Bright Eyes Fully Waterproof 1600 Lumen Rechargeable Mountain Bike Headlight.

Or you can use the budget-friendly Victagen USB Rechargeable Bike Light, which features five different settings for a wider range of light.