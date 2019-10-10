Best Mountain Bike Tires: Tackle Rough and Bumpy Terrain

Tips

After receiving mountain bike tires, you should leave them out to let them expand before putting them on your wheels.

Always consider bringing a few canisters of CO2 with you to inflate the tires if they get a flat.

Packing a few extra tubes for tubed tires is a wise decision in case they get a flat that won’t reinflate.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between tube and tubeless tires?

A: A tube is inserted in the tire and is where the air goes to inflate them. They are the most common bike tire and have been around the longest. They will also need to be reinflated if the tire gets a puncture. A tubeless tire, on the other hand, does not contain a tube. Instead, the tire is sealed with a special sealant and cannot be deflated. They are generally quicker but can be more expensive.

Q: How do I know if a tire will fit my bike?

A: Check the size of the rim before purchasing the bike tire. Each tire will list how large it is and what size wheel it will fit. You also want to make sure the tire doesn’t rub the frame during tight turns.

Q: Do the tires have to face a specific direction when mounting them?

A: Yes, tires will have an arrow depicting which way they should face when on the bike. If they do not, check the logo and make sure it is facing the opposite side of the disc brake. However, you need to check with the manufacturer to see how it recommends mounting the tires.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best mountain bike tires with maximum grip and control, consider the Maxxis Aggressor EXO/TR Mountain Bike Tire.

There is also the Goodyear Folding Bead Mountain Bike Tire, which comes with brand name recognition and large beefy tires to keep you on the trail.