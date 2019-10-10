Best Reciprocating Saws: Improve Your Cutting Accuracy

Enjoy quick and efficient cutting with these top-rated reciprocating saws

By Norah Tarichia
If you don’t have a reciprocating saw in your toolbox, then you may be missing out on a versatile power tool. It can easily cut through different materials, including metal pipes, wood, steel nails, and much more. It’s oftentimes referred to as a sabre saw or sawzall. Our buying guide will help you find a quick and high-quality option that suits your needs. 

  • Best Overall
    DEWALT Reciprocating Saw
    Check Latest Price
    A 12-amp, corded reciprocating saw with a four-position blade clamp for flush cutting.
    Variable speed control. It offers enough power for professional use. Anti-slip grip. Keyless blade change. Designed to reduce vibrations. It allows you to make adjustments without turning it off.
    The corded design limits maneuverability.  Fragile plastic casing. The blade release mechanism may jam.
  • Best Value
    SKIL Reciprocating Saw
    Check Latest Price
    A 7.5-amp reciprocating saw with a variable speed trigger that allows for precision cuts.
    Affordable. Heavy-duty metal housing. Experiences minimal vibrations. Maximum stability when cutting through tough material. Easy blade changes.
    Heavy. No LED lights for working in dimly-lit areas. May have a loose blade clamp.
  • Honorable Mention
    WORX Reciprocating Saw
    Check Latest Price
    A two-in-one variable speed power tool with a reciprocating saw and a jigsaw.
    No slippage or misalignment. It makes a smooth and precise cut. Includes a built-in dust blower. Compatible with most standard blades. Powered with a rechargeable battery.
    Battery and charger sold separately. Heavy and may cause fatigue. Noisy operation.

Tips

  • If you have a flexible blade, you can try bending it to get a flush or tight cut. You only need to apply a little pressure on the part you want to cut and use a lower speed to cut through the material. 
  • If you notice that your blade is bent, you should take it out of the blade clamp and use a hand hammer to straighten it. Remember to hammer it on a flat surface. 
  • Remember to use the correct blade to cut through wood or metal. Using the wrong blade may not only break or bend the blade but may also lead to permanent destruction of the internal gears. 

FAQs

Q: When should I replace a saw blade?

A: You should replace the saw blade if you notice that you use more pressure than usual for your cutting projects. You should also replace the blade if you see rust or chipping on the cutting edge, since it may reduce its effectiveness. 

Q: What causes inconsistent power strokes?

A: If you notice that the blade strokes are inconsistent even after you adjust the speed, then you should confirm that the power source is consistent. Check the battery charge for cordless tools. If that’s not the case, then the internal parts may be worn out or you may have a frayed extension cord. 

Q: What safety precautions should I take when using a reciprocating saw?

A: Be sure to work in a well-lit space and water- and humidity-free environment. Remember to always wear protective gear, including a dust mask, ear muffs, work gloves, and eye protection. Hold the saw with both hands to avoid slippage and potential injury. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the DEWALT Reciprocating Saw. It’s a high-quality saw built for power. The saw is also easy and comfortable to use. 

If you want something more budget-friendly, consider the SKIL Reciprocating Saw.  

