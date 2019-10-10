Best Reciprocating Saws: Improve Your Cutting Accuracy

Tips

If you have a flexible blade, you can try bending it to get a flush or tight cut. You only need to apply a little pressure on the part you want to cut and use a lower speed to cut through the material.

If you notice that your blade is bent, you should take it out of the blade clamp and use a hand hammer to straighten it. Remember to hammer it on a flat surface.

Remember to use the correct blade to cut through wood or metal. Using the wrong blade may not only break or bend the blade but may also lead to permanent destruction of the internal gears.

FAQs

Q: When should I replace a saw blade?

A: You should replace the saw blade if you notice that you use more pressure than usual for your cutting projects. You should also replace the blade if you see rust or chipping on the cutting edge, since it may reduce its effectiveness.

Q: What causes inconsistent power strokes?

A: If you notice that the blade strokes are inconsistent even after you adjust the speed, then you should confirm that the power source is consistent. Check the battery charge for cordless tools. If that’s not the case, then the internal parts may be worn out or you may have a frayed extension cord.

Q: What safety precautions should I take when using a reciprocating saw?

A: Be sure to work in a well-lit space and water- and humidity-free environment. Remember to always wear protective gear, including a dust mask, ear muffs, work gloves, and eye protection. Hold the saw with both hands to avoid slippage and potential injury.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the DEWALT Reciprocating Saw. It’s a high-quality saw built for power. The saw is also easy and comfortable to use.

If you want something more budget-friendly, consider the SKIL Reciprocating Saw.