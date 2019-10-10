Best Soldering Stations: Keep Your Tools in one Spot

Get organized with a soldering station that arranges all your tools in one place

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
If you solder electronics or wiring, you know how frustrating it can be if you don’t have a dedicated space for soldering. Aside from accidentally burning your surface area or making a mess, you might misplace critical accessories. If you find yourself routinely working on projects that require you to use a soldering iron, it might be time to invest in a dedicated soldering station. We’ve shortlisted the best soldering stations that you should consider making a part of your workshop. 

    Aoyue SMD Digital Hot Air Rework Station
    A median-priced soldering station that features added functionality through a built-in vacuum, smoke absorber, and digital temperature display readout.
    If you fear causing a house fire, the auto shut-off function will give you added peace of mind. The range of tips and accessories that comes standard makes this a must-have product.
    Cons
    Cons
    Some users might experience pump failure on the hot air feature, even with just occasional use. Also,  the wand may reach high temperatures that can result in smoking, so always be alert when using a soldering iron.
    Weller WLC100 40-Watt Soldering Station
    Budget-conscious DIYers will appreciate that this analog soldering station can reach temperatures of up to 900 degrees. You can also adjust the power from five to 40 watts.
    While still being a budget option, this soldering station comes with a precision soldering tip, a holder, and a sponge for easy cleaning between uses.
    Cons
    Cons
    Sometimes the temperature can be inconsistent and the holder may not be very sturdy. In some cases, you may not get the precision that you need from the soldering iron tip.
    Hakko Digital Soldering Station
    You’ll enjoy a higher thermal heat recovery and a reliable digital readout that gives you the accurate temperature of your soldering tip.
    Those used to lower-quality soldering stations will be impressed with the increased range of applications—such as soldering electronics and delicate wiring—that the Hakko model allows you to complete.
    Cons
    Cons
    Depending on your application needs, you might experience issues trying to fine-tune the temperature. If you’re used to a non-adjustable soldering station, the adjustable temperature will be your biggest learning curve.

Tips

  • Solder wire is not a one-size-fits-all accessory. If you don’t confirm that the solder you’re selecting is best suited to your project goals, you could experience problems during the soldering process and find that the bonds you create don’t hold properly. 
  • Avoid using solder designed for plumbing. This specific type of solder tends to be the cheapest option. While it’s ideal for creating long-lasting bonds for pipes that come into contact with grease, it can damage circuit boards by destroying the electric trace.
  •  Always double-check the compatibility between your soldering tip and your iron. This will impact your application process and the types of projects you can tackle.

FAQs

Q: What type of solder should I consider as a first-time user?

A: Unless you’re working on a specialized project, most DIY solder projects can be completed using flux-core, lead-free solder. This specific type of solder is ideal because it creates a good, conductive bond and is great for use with circuit boards. 

Q: I’ve never soldered before. What thickness should I use?

A: Most projects should be fine if you use solder that’s between 0.711 and 1.64 millimeters in diameter. Within this range, you should be able to get the precision you need without wasting excess product to properly solder a joint. 

Q: How do I clean the solder on the tip?

A: There are two main options for cleaning a soldering tip: a sponge or a brush. It’s a personal preference, but a damp sponge is ideal for most quick jobs that just require a clean surface. It is also ideal if you frequently clean your soldering iron tip during a project. However, if you’re working on a large job where gunk is quickly accumulating on your soldering iron tip, it’s better to use a brush.  

Final Thoughts

If you want to guarantee that you’ll have everything you need when you start a soldering project, opt for our Best Overall selection, the Aoyue SMD Digital Hot Air Rework Station, which comes with soldering iron tips, accessories, and heating elements to tackle any job. 

For those just starting out on DIY soldering projects, the Weller WLC100 40-Watt Soldering Station—our Best Value selection—is a smart option that gives you great functionality and is easy to operate. 

