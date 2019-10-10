Best Dust Masks: Block Airborne Particles While you Work

Tips

Most dust masks develop mold if there’s moisture build-up in the inner layer. You can prevent this by cleaning the dust mask and leaving it to air dry.

Do not use strong detergents to clean the mask. They may weaken the dust trapping layer and you may not be able to stand the strong smell on the mask.

Consider alternative treatments if the dust mask does not help to clear your allergies. Consult your physician for other options available.

FAQs

Q: How does a dust mask trap particles?

A: Most dust masks are designed with non-woven fibrous filters, which form web-like layers that can trap tiny dust particles in the air that are inhaled by the wearer. However, the web fibers aren’t closely packed since they would make it hard for the user to breath. The masks may include special formulations that also trap carbon, pollen, and other allergens.

Q: Can a dust mask get you out of a fire?

A: Paper or surgical masks will not protect you from inhaling toxic smoke fumes. A wet piece of cloth won’t help much either. You need a respirator mask that’s formulated with smoke inhibitors, which effectively removes carbon and other toxins from the air you breathe.

Q: What’s the difference between a dust mask and a respirator?

A: A dust mask is made of thin material and can only trap non-toxic dust such as when you’re sweeping, dusting, or woodworking. Most are disposable. A respirator is a more advanced version of a dust mask and is made of thicker material that can clear out toxins, such as exhaust fumes. A respirator is commonly referred to as a dust mask since that’s its basic function.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the 3M Reusable Respirator. It’s a multipurpose dust mask that can be used at home or for professional use. It also provides a comfortable fit around your mouth and nose.

Our value pick is the FlyLuoKe Dustproof Dust Mask. It’s affordable, comfortable, and also keeps you warm as you travel.

What do you think is the best dust mask? Let us know in the comments below.