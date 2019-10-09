Best Mountain Bike Grips: Increase Grip and Comfort on the Trail

Tips

Avoid leaving the grips and your bike out in the heat for long periods of time. Extreme temperatures may cause the grips to melt or wear down.

While grips do provide your hands with improved control and grasp, you should wear gloves with them for extreme riding. The material will increase your grip strength and prevent you from getting injured.

Many mountain bike grips come with end caps, while others are open-ended. You want to close the gaps with end caps to ensure debris or dirt doesn’t fill them. If so, the dirt can tear the grips.

FAQs

Q: How do I install mountain bike grips?

A: They should slide onto the handlebars without much trouble. You should be able to easily remove the old grips by either cutting or sliding them off. Then you can replace them with the new ones. If they are sticking to the handlebars, you may need to spray the inside of the new grips with a slick solution to get them to slide on more easily.

Q: What can I do to prevent the grips from rotating on the bars?

A: You can use what is known as grip glue to hold the grips onto the handlebars. Just add a small amount inside the grip, and then slide it onto the handlebars. You can use nearly any type of adhesive to stick the grips on.

Q: Do I need to worry about a grip’s size?

A: Mountain bike grips come in different sizes. Check the bike’s owner manual to see how long the stock grips are, and then compare them to the new grips. You don’t want any of the rubber to hang over the handlebars or it may get snagged on branches.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best mountain bike grips for traction and control, consider the Lizard Skins Northshore Lock-On Grip.

Or save some cash and get the Oury MTN Grip for additional strength and comfort.

Which grips do you use on your mountain bike? Sound off in the comments section.