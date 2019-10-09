Best Mountain Bike Shoes: Improve Grip, Traction, and Comfort

Tips

Only walk-in mountain bike shoes for short distances. They may be uncomfortable if walking long distances. They can also be quite slick, so be careful.

Your feet may hurt or ache after a long ride, so consider bringing a pair of tennis shoes or flip flops to change into after riding.

You will need to purchase clips for the shoes after buying them. They are then inserted into the bottom of the shoe and attach to the pedals.

Some mountain biking shoes are versatile and are compatible with hybrid bikes and road bikes.

If you want to match your shoes to your bike, you may be able to find a pair in the same color and style that also matches your clothes and helmet.

FAQs

Q: What are the different types of pedals?

A: Mountain bike shoes are able to fit in and grip to different types of pedals. However, not all are compatible with each other. SPD stands for Shimano Pedaling Dynamics and is one of the most common types of cycling pedals. They require two to three cleat clips to properly clip into them. MTB stands for Mountain Bike Pedal, and they are also pretty common. There are also eggbeater pedals that are shaped like egg beaters and are smaller than normal ones. They require special shoes.

Q: How do cycling shoes work?

A: They generally all work by clipping or inserting the shoes into grooves in the pedals to hold them in place. This prevents your feet from slipping off during a difficult ride. Clipping in provides you with improved power and grip on the pedals as well.

Q: Are mountain bike shoes supposed to feel stiff on my feet?

A: Yes, cycling shoes are meant to feel stiff. That doesn’t mean they should squeeze or hurt your foot while you’re wearing them. The stiffness allows them to hold onto the pedals and not bend or fold like normal shoes.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best pairs of mountain bike shoes that are comfortable and cool your feet, consider the Diamondback Trace Clipless Pedal Compatible Cycling Shoe.

You can also use the budget-friendly Tommaso Montagna Mountain Bike Shoe, which is grippy and sturdy.

Which mountain bike shoes do you recommend? Tell us in the comments.